Enter the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem: The NFL playoffs are back, which means the return of SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pickem. First prize is this T shirt (because Dak isn't on Cameo). Pick the winners, make some locks, choose some props. Don't be the last on your block to enter.
Is there a final tally on the regular season pickem?
posted by werty at 12:32 PM on January 12, 2024
Working on it now.
posted by rcade at 12:34 PM on January 12, 2024
I won by 500 points.
posted by NoMich at 12:41 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 5
Chiefs by 6
Bills by 8
Cowboys by 7
Lions by 5
Eagles by 5
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: J. Cook (BUF)
Receiver: DC Lamb (DAL)
Player with interception: D. Bland (DAL)
Let's go Lions! No more Motor City Kitties or Pontiac Pussycats!
posted by NoMich at 12:46 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 3
Dolphins by 4
Bills by 3
Cowboys by 17 (lock)
Lions by 7
Buccaneers by 3
Passer: Dak Prescott
Rusher: James Cook
Receiver: CeeDee Lamb
Player with interception: Antoine Winfield, Jr.
posted by bender at 01:42 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 3
Chiefs by 5 (lock)
Bills by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 6 (lock)
Lions by 4 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: De'Von Achane
Receiver: CeeDee Lamb
Player with interception: Rasul Douglas
GO LIONS !!!
posted by ic23b at 02:12 PM on January 12, 2024
I'm rooting for the Lions too. They've been in the postseason wilderness for so long!
posted by rcade at 04:02 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Bills by 19 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Passer: Dak Prescott
Rusher: Cook (Buffalo)
Receiver: Kelce (Kansas City)
Player with interception: Bland (Dallas)
posted by tommybiden at 04:06 PM on January 12, 2024
Is there a final tally on the regular season pickem? Wasn't the only race the race for the Costanza?
posted by tahoemoj at 04:37 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Bills by 7
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Lions by 7
Eagles by 4
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Achane (MIA)
Receiver: Diggs (BUF)
Player with interception: Ward (CLE)
rcade, I think you forgot to include the Bengals game in here [quiet tears]
posted by tahoemoj at 04:40 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Texans by 3
Chiefs by 4
Bills by 9 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Lions by 6
Buccaneers by 4
Passer: Dak Prescott
Rusher: Williams (Rams)
Receiver: Ceedee Lamb
Player with interception: Douglas (Buffalo)
With no Jaguars in the playoffs maybe I have a chance at winning/lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:22 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Bills by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 5
Rams by 4
Eagles by 5
Passer: Dak Prescott
Rusher: James Cook
Receiver: CeeDee Lamb
Player with interception: L'Jarius Sneed
posted by gridironarizona at 11:54 PM on January 12, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 7
Dolphins by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3
Eagles by 3
Passer: Dak Prescott
Rusher: James Cook
Receiver: CeeDee Lamb
Player with interception: DaRon Bland
Picking Miami to beat Kansas City at Arrowhead is crazy. But it's so crazy it just might work.
(I love it when people say that on TV shows.)
posted by rcade at 11:45 AM on January 12, 2024