3 Sought for Charges in Death of Fan at Patriots Game: If you still need to be persuaded against getting into a fight with other fans at major sporting events, please be aware that fans are often older and in less than prime physical condition. And sometimes one of those fans who gets into an altercation dies.
I've been to well over a hundred combined NBA/MLB/NHL games, including big-time playoff games between rivals, and never once felt as remotely uncomfortable as I did during the entirety of both of the Cowboys games I went to at the stadium in Irving. I'm not averse to a little bit of chaotic energy here and there, but the scale and duration of large-stadium football games is just too damn much for me to relax and enjoy on any level.
I told my sons, "If you ever in your life get into a fight over something as dumb as a football game, your father will be ashamed."
It's true at any age, but dude that passed away (and apparently instigated the fight) could easily have grandchildren attending his funeral, ffs.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:14 PM on October 13, 2023
I took my sons once to a Jaguars game when they were young and a loudmouthed Chiefs fan three rows in front of us kept yapping at Jags fans.
Eventually enough had been said and enough beer had been downed for this to become a problem for him. Around four Jags fans started fighting him.
But inside my head, my lizard brain was telling me "fight! fight! fight!" Adrenaline is a hell of a drug.
posted by rcade at 12:13 PM on October 13, 2023