June 21, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 3: I Miss Games on ESPN+ Edition: The CFL's four-game slate this week begins Thursday night when the B.C. Lions head to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a match of the undefeated. Ic23b has taken the lead in our pickem followed by me six points back after I won the week with 94. Hooray me! Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:11 PM - 11 comments