CFL Pickem Week 3: I Miss Games on ESPN+ Edition: The CFL's four-game slate this week begins Thursday night when the B.C. Lions head to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a match of the undefeated. Ic23b has taken the lead in our pickem followed by me six points back after I won the week with 94. Hooray me! Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 9
Alouettes by 4
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
The lack of on-demand games on CFL+ harshes my maple syrup.
posted by rcade at 10:14 PM on June 21, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 4
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:19 AM on June 22, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 5
Stampeders by 6
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:12 AM on June 22, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 8
Tiger-Cats by 12
Stampeders by 17 (lock)
Argonauts by 9
posted by Howard_T at 12:57 PM on June 22, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Stampeders by 6
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 04:37 PM on June 22, 2023
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 6
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 17 (lock)
Elks by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:28 PM on June 22, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4
Stampeders by 3
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
OPPS I missed out on Thursdays game.
posted by ic23b at 01:51 AM on June 23, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 10
Roughriders by 5
Elks by 13
posted by jjzucal at 07:56 AM on June 23, 2023
I missed out on Thursdays game.
Well, unless you planned to buck the conventional wisdom, the effect was likely positive. First win by a West Division team in Winnipeg since 2018.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:46 PM on June 23, 2023
My picks:
Alouettes by 5 (lock)
Roughriders by 9 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:20 PM on June 23, 2023
