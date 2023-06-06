June 06, 2023

Enter the SportsFilter CFL Pickem: The CFL season begins Thursday night when the Calgary Stampeders host the B.C. Lions. American fans can now find games on CBS Sports Network or streaming free on CFL+. Everyone else can watch on TSN or CFL+. Play the SportsFilter CFL Pickem this season with a first prize of an official CFL football.

