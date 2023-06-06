Enter the SportsFilter CFL Pickem: The CFL season begins Thursday night when the Calgary Stampeders host the B.C. Lions. American fans can now find games on CBS Sports Network or streaming free on CFL+. Everyone else can watch on TSN or CFL+. Play the SportsFilter CFL Pickem this season with a first prize of an official CFL football.
I thought Paramount Plus would get the CBSSN games but it doesn't appear that is happening. Looks like I'll only be able to watch the non-CBSSN games live on CFL+.
posted by rcade at 10:49 AM on June 06, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Alouettes by 8 (lock)
Roughriders by 3
posted by ic23b at 10:58 AM on June 06, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Elks by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:31 PM on June 06, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 6
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
Roughriders by 7
Where are my Atlantic Schooners?
