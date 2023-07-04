The SportsFilter Banhammer Has a New Wielder: To help vanquish the most persistent spammers on Earth and Asgard, I've asked a longtime SportsFilter member to also take on the powers of the banhammer -- the pickem prognostication powerhouse NoMich. Read further to learn more.
More about NoMich:
turn-ons: dictatorship
turn-offs: free speech
favorite activities: banishing people
Following answers are serious:
best concert: Nirvana | Steel Pole Bathtub | Flaming Lips (headliner), Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, 1989. The Sunday edition of 2016's Maryland Deathfest was incredible as well. The highlights of that day were Windhand, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Candlemass, and My Dying Bride.
favorite books: 'The Fifth Head of Cerberus', 'Peace', the solar cycle series all by Gene Wolfe. Although, I am really enjoying the Children of Time series by Adrian Tchaikovsky right now
favorite movies: horror
favorite TV show: The Americans, MASH, Paper Girls, Reservation Dogs, Atlanta, Breaking Bad
sports played: baseball, basketball, cross country
pets: presently, JiJi (sweet li'l terrier), Mabel (grumbly old rat terrier), Skia (a tiny kitten)
foods I crave: Indian, Mexican, Ethiopian, beer
sexiest city in the world: Chicago, Detroit
good first date idea: dine at The Rathskeller on Hillsborough Street and see Elizabeth at the Rialto Theater, both in Raleigh. Wait...hold on...neither are in business anymore. /cry
measurements: 5' 10" and a soft (but slimming down) 185 lbs
posted by rcade at 10:52 AM on April 07, 2023