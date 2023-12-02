NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl 0x39 Edition: Super Bowl 0x39 officially begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Sunday, though it seems like there's a lot of folderol before the actual kickoff. In the pickem contest Cixelsyd keeps first place followed by NoMich four back and Tron7 trailing by 11. Do well and you might win. Do poorly and you might beat me for the coveted Costanza.
My picks:
Eagles by 10
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Miles Sanders
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: James Bradberry
Player with sack: Haason Reddick
Player with first turnover: Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Jalen Hurts
Tiebreaker: 58
Even if Mahomes was 100 percent I think this is an Eagles victory. Philadelphia is a juggernaut.
posted by rcade at 12:57 PM on February 11, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Passer: Jalen Hurts
Rusher: Sanders
Receiver: Smith
Player with interception: Bradberry
Player with sack: Reddick
Player with first turnover: Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Hurts
Tiebreaker: 56
posted by tommybiden at 03:33 PM on February 11, 2023
Just looked at your predictions, rcade, holy crap!
posted by tommybiden at 04:24 PM on February 11, 2023
That's wild. Sure you don't want to reconsider the top passer and receiver?
posted by rcade at 04:33 PM on February 11, 2023
Revised picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
posted by rcade at 04:33 PM on February 11, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Kenneth Gainwell
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: Jaylen Watson KC
Player with sack: Haason Reddick PHI
Player with first turnover: Jerick McKinnon KC
Super Bowl MVP: Jalen Hurts
Tiebreaker: 70
posted by ic23b at 04:36 PM on February 11, 2023
I'm considering it.
posted by tommybiden at 06:00 PM on February 11, 2023
My picks:
It's not letting me type in any of my choices, but it's letting me type here so...Eagles by 7, Lock it, Passing-Mahommie, Rushing-Hurts, Receiving-Brown, Interception-Sneed (KC), Sack-Jones (KC), Turnover-Hurts, MVP-Hurts, Total-55 (31 to 24)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:32 AM on February 12, 2023
I'm locked out as well, jags, but I believe it's because rcade set the game date as 2/11 which was yesterday.
posted by NoMich at 09:26 AM on February 12, 2023
Chiefs by 7
P. Mahomes (KC)
M. Sanders (PHI)
T. Kelce (KC)
J. Watson (KC)
C. Jones (KC)
J. Hurts (PHI)
P. Mahomes (KC)
57
posted by NoMich at 02:42 PM on February 12, 2023
Also locked out
Chiefs by 11 LOCK
Mahomes
Pacheco
Valdes-Scantling
Watson
Clark
Watson
Mahomes
69
Thanks rcade
posted by rumple at 03:13 PM on February 12, 2023
