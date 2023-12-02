February 11, 2023

NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl 0x39 Edition: Super Bowl 0x39 officially begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Sunday, though it seems like there's a lot of folderol before the actual kickoff. In the pickem contest Cixelsyd keeps first place followed by NoMich four back and Tron7 trailing by 11. Do well and you might win. Do poorly and you might beat me for the coveted Costanza.

posted by rcade to football at 12:47 PM - 12 comments