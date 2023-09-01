NFL Pickem Week 18: All the Marbles Edition: The final weekend of the NFL regular season kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Truthhurts is in first 40 points ahead of NoMich. Tahoemoj wins the week with 132. Make your picks.
My picks:
Falcons by 3 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Colts by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Jets by 7 (lock)
Saints by 3 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Browns by 3 (lock)
49ers by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:18 PM on January 06, 2023
My picks:
Falcons by 5
Bills by 7
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Packers by 7
Colts by 3
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Saints by 5
Eagles by 10
Steelers by 3
49ers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Cowboys by 7
Jaguars by 10
posted by truthhurts at 10:38 PM on January 06, 2023
My picks:
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 4
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 5
Lions by 6
Texans by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 5
Panthers by 6
Eagles by 4
Steelers by 2
49ers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 5
Cowboys by 4
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:39 PM on January 06, 2023
Rcade, I had cowboys by 17 lock it is in last wednesday's huddle
posted by truthhurts at 10:40 PM on January 06, 2023
I just added your pick in and recalculated the standings.
posted by rcade at 10:45 PM on January 06, 2023
My picks:
Buccaneers by 8 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 21 (lock)
Bengals by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Colts by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 19 (lock)
Dolphins by 23 (lock)
Saints by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 3 (lock)
Steelers by 3 (lock)
49ers by 16 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 20 (lock)
Jaguars by 12 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!!!
posted by ic23b at 11:04 PM on January 06, 2023
My picks:
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Bears by 7
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Packers by 3
Colts by 2
Chiefs by 16 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Saints by 6
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Steelers by 9 (lock)
49ers by 18 (lock)
Rams by 8
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 11 (lock)
posted by Howard_T at 11:07 PM on January 06, 2023
My picks:
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Vikings by 27 (lock)
Bengals by 30 (lock)
Broncos by 3 (lock)
Packers by 6 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Jets by 3 (lock)
Panthers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Steelers by 4 (lock)
49ers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 23 (lock)
After all these years, I'm "locking" a Jaguars game for the first time since 2017 (I always picked them, I just didn't lock the game). But, "it was always the Jags"!!!! Duuuvvvallll!!!! Are there any games besides the one Saturday night at 8? Man, I hate going the all "lock" route, but the only real chance to catch lightening in the bottle and pull off the miracle of miracles. Oh and did I say, "Go Jags"?!!!!
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:06 AM on January 07, 2023
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7
Bills by 13
Vikings by 11
Bengals by 7
Chargers by 3
Lions by 6
Colts by 9
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Jets by 3
Saints by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 6
49ers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 7
posted by rumple at 02:37 AM on January 07, 2023
After all these years, I'm "locking" a Jaguars game for the first time since 2017 (I always picked them, I just didn't lock the game).
Nice! The Jags even deserve the lock this weekend.
posted by rcade at 11:00 AM on January 07, 2023
My picks:
Falcons by 6 (lock)
Bills by 8 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 5 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Colts by 5 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 5 (lock)
Saints by 5 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 5 (lock)
49ers by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 11:28 AM on January 07, 2023
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 3 (lock)
Bengals by 24 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Colts by 4 (lock)
Raiders by 6 (lock)
Jets by 4 (lock)
Panthers by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Browns by 3 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 17 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 11:49 AM on January 07, 2023
My picks:
Buccaneers by 4
Bills by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Bengals by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
Texans by 3
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 7 (lock)
Giants by 7 (lock)
Steelers by 3 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 12:03 PM on January 07, 2023
My picks:
Falcons by 4
Bills by 17
Vikings by 7
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Lions by 3
Colts by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 10
Dolphins by 4
Saints by 2
Eagles by 5
Browns by 7
49ers by 3
Seahawks by 7
Commanders by 3
Titans by 3
posted by bender at 12:08 PM on January 07, 2023
thanks rcade
posted by truthhurts at 08:51 PM on January 07, 2023
My picks:
Falcons by 3
Bills by 6
Vikings by 6
Bengals by 6
Broncos by 3
Packers by 3
Texans by 3
Jets by 3
Saints by 3
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Steelers by 3
49ers by 7
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
posted by tron7 at 12:45 PM on January 08, 2023
