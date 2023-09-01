January 06, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 18: All the Marbles Edition: The final weekend of the NFL regular season kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Truthhurts is in first 40 points ahead of NoMich. Tahoemoj wins the week with 132. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:59 PM - 17 comments