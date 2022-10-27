CFL Pickem Week 21: Nothing to Clinch Edition: The second-to-last week of the CFL's regular season begins Friday night when B.C. heads to Winnipeg. So much of the playoff seedings are decided that it's a week with few strong favorites. My grip on first in the CFL Pickem continues to slip as Cixelsyd outscores me by 11 and pulls within 24. Make your picks, clinchers and clenchers.
My picks:
Lions by 10
Argonauts by 7
Redblacks by 3
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
These picks subject to change tomorrow. Spent an entire day debugging an SSL certificate revocation problem and my brain is toast. Good luck!
posted by rcade at 08:08 PM on October 27, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10
Argonauts by 12
Redblacks by 11
Stampeders by 13
posted by rumple at 08:24 PM on October 27, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 8
Argonauts by 4
Tiger-Cats by 6
Stampeders by 9
posted by tommybiden at 08:26 PM on October 27, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 08:04 PM on October 27, 2022