October 27, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 21: Nothing to Clinch Edition: The second-to-last week of the CFL's regular season begins Friday night when B.C. heads to Winnipeg. So much of the playoff seedings are decided that it's a week with few strong favorites. My grip on first in the CFL Pickem continues to slip as Cixelsyd outscores me by 11 and pulls within 24. Make your picks, clinchers and clenchers.

posted by rcade to football at 08:03 PM - 4 comments