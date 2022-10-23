CFL Pickem Week 20: Crossover Rule Edition: The second-to-last week of the CFL regular season kicks off tonight with Ottawa vs. Hamilton. I'm holding on to first in the CFL Pickem by a shrinking margin. Cixelsyd is in second. The_Black_Hand wins the week. Make your picks and keep an eye on those fourth- and third-place teams.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6
Lions by 11
Argonauts by 1
Stampeders by 4
posted by argoal at 11:41 AM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Stampeders by 3
posted by ic23b at 11:51 AM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Alouettes by 4
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 03:47 PM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 10
Elks by 11
Alouettes by 10
Roughriders by 11
posted by rumple at 04:01 PM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 19 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 06:02 PM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Lions by 23 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:29 PM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 14 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 5 (lock)
Stampeders by 8 (lock)
Isn't Tiger-Cats kind of a redundant name?
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:34 PM on October 21, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 15 (lock)
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Stampeders by 9 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 07:06 PM on October 21, 2022
Isn't Tiger-Cats kind of a redundant name?
There used to be two gridiron teams in Hamilton, the Tigers* & the Wildcats When they combined forces, they became the Tiger-Cats. The Wildcats were the Flying Wildcats for 1943-44.
*Hamilton's NHL team were the Tigers as well.
posted by tommybiden at 07:26 PM on October 21, 2022
Current Standings
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Lions by 3
Alouettes by 3
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by rcade at 09:18 AM on October 21, 2022