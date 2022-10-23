October 21, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 20: Crossover Rule Edition: The second-to-last week of the CFL regular season kicks off tonight with Ottawa vs. Hamilton. I'm holding on to first in the CFL Pickem by a shrinking margin. Cixelsyd is in second. The_Black_Hand wins the week. Make your picks and keep an eye on those fourth- and third-place teams.

posted by rcade to football at 09:14 AM - 10 comments