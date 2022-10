October 13, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 19: Defence with a C Edition: With three weeks left in the regular season, the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks are playing games tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive. I'm holding on to first in the pickem but after my 5-point debacle of a week, Jagsnumberone and Cixelsyd are 48 back. Make your selections.

posted by rcade to football at 09:40 AM - 8 comments