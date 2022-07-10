CFL Pickem Week 18: Thanksgiving Edition: Week 18 of the CFL season begins tonight with Riders/Tabbies and ends with Redblacks/Als on the annual day in which Americans gather together to ask one another, "Why is Canada celebrating Thanksgiving in October?" I'm thankful to be in first place, followed by Ic23b 47 back. The_Black_Hand wins the week with a mighty 56. Make your picks and enjoy your Nanaimo bars.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7
Lions by 3
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Want to pick the Argos every week, but don't.
posted by rcade at 08:18 AM on October 07, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 5
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 25 (lock)
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 08:37 AM on October 07, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Lions by 4
Blue Bombers by 9 (lock)
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 10:44 AM on October 07, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 3
Lions by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 20 (lock)
Alouettes by 17 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 11:09 AM on October 07, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 11
Argonauts by 10
Blue Bombers by 12
Alouettes by 13
posted by rumple at 12:22 PM on October 07, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 5
Argonauts by 4
Blue Bombers by 13
Alouettes by 11
posted by argoal at 03:08 PM on October 07, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 07:51 AM on October 07, 2022