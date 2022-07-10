October 07, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 18: Thanksgiving Edition: Week 18 of the CFL season begins tonight with Riders/Tabbies and ends with Redblacks/Als on the annual day in which Americans gather together to ask one another, "Why is Canada celebrating Thanksgiving in October?" I'm thankful to be in first place, followed by Ic23b 47 back. The_Black_Hand wins the week with a mighty 56. Make your picks and enjoy your Nanaimo bars.

posted by rcade to football at 07:49 AM - 7 comments