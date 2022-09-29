September 28, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 17: Playoff Considerations Edition: The CFL returns to the regular four-game schedule this week, beginning Friday night when Saskatchewan visits Winnipeg. An Argonaut lock keeps me in first by 28 over Scooby. Make your picks.

Current Standings

Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 7
Argonauts by 3

We've reached the point in the CFL season when I have no idea how teams are playing because the NFL, fantasy football, survivor and DFS have consumed my every waking minute.

posted by rcade at 12:35 PM on September 28, 2022

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 8
Lions by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 6
Stampeders by 3

posted by ic23b at 02:25 PM on September 28, 2022

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 9
Lions by 7 (lock)
Elks by 3
Stampeders by 9 (lock)

posted by cixelsyd at 02:32 PM on September 28, 2022

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 9
Argonauts by 11 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 02:41 PM on September 28, 2022

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
Lions by 18 (lock)
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 13 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 06:13 PM on September 29, 2022

