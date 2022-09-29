CFL Pickem Week 17: Playoff Considerations Edition: The CFL returns to the regular four-game schedule this week, beginning Friday night when Saskatchewan visits Winnipeg. An Argonaut lock keeps me in first by 28 over Scooby. Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 8
Lions by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 6
Stampeders by 3
posted by ic23b at 02:25 PM on September 28, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 9
Lions by 7 (lock)
Elks by 3
Stampeders by 9 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 02:32 PM on September 28, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 9
Argonauts by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 02:41 PM on September 28, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
Lions by 18 (lock)
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:13 PM on September 29, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 7
Argonauts by 3
We've reached the point in the CFL season when I have no idea how teams are playing because the NFL, fantasy football, survivor and DFS have consumed my every waking minute.
posted by rcade at 12:35 PM on September 28, 2022