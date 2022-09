September 15, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 15: Extended Summer Edition: The CFL plays a three-game slate this weekend beginning Friday night when Edmonton visits Saskatchewan. The game of the week is 8-3 B.C. against 8-4 Calgary on Saturday night. For the fifth straight week I'm in first place. Cixelsyd is 16 back in second. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 04:28 PM - 10 comments