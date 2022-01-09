CFL Pickem Week 13: Labour Not Labor Day Edition: The CFL schedule this week has games on Friday, Sunday and Monday, beginning with the Redblacks at the Alouettes tomorrow night. These rivalry games make it the second-biggest weekend of the season behind the Grey Not Gray Cup. I continue to lead the CFL Pickem through no fault of my own, scoring 0 points. Scooby's a mere 5 points back. Make your picks and take it easy, sleazy.
My picks:
Alouettes by 9
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7
Stampeders by 17 (lock)
posted by rcade at 09:10 PM on August 31, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 10
Roughriders by 9
Tiger-Cats by 11
Stampeders by 12
posted by rumple at 09:13 PM on August 31, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 7
Blue Bombers by 7
Argonauts by 7
Stampeders by 14 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 10:21 PM on August 31, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Stampeders by 17 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 12:15 AM on September 01, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Argonauts by 3 (lock)
Stampeders by 23 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:42 AM on September 01, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Roughriders by 9 (lock)
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Stampeders by 16 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:00 AM on September 01, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 3
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6
Stampeders by 9
posted by tommybiden at 08:01 AM on September 01, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 10
posted by scooby10672 at 06:04 PM on September 01, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 09:01 PM on August 31, 2022