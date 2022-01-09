August 31, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 13: Labour Not Labor Day Edition: The CFL schedule this week has games on Friday, Sunday and Monday, beginning with the Redblacks at the Alouettes tomorrow night. These rivalry games make it the second-biggest weekend of the season behind the Grey Not Gray Cup. I continue to lead the CFL Pickem through no fault of my own, scoring 0 points. Scooby's a mere 5 points back. Make your picks and take it easy, sleazy.

posted by rcade to football at 09:00 PM - 9 comments