CFL Pickem Week 10: Gentille Alouette Edition: The CFL returns Thursday night with the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the two-win Montreal Alouettes. They're going to pluck them like a lark. The CFL Pickem is led again by me, 3 over Cixelsyd and five over Scooby10672. Picking the Argos was enough to make the difference. Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
posted by rcade at 11:30 PM on August 10, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 12
Tiger-Cats by 10
Stampeders by 9
Elks by 11
posted by rumple at 11:53 PM on August 10, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Stampeders by 5
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:18 AM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 27 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Lions by 3
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 01:19 AM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 9
Lions by 4
Roughriders by 9
posted by tommybiden at 07:19 AM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 14
Argonauts by 2
Lions by 5
Roughriders by 11
posted by argoal at 10:44 AM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
Elks by 3 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 10:45 AM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 7
Lions by 10
Roughriders by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:48 AM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 22 (lock)
Argonauts by 2
Stampeders by 5
Roughriders by 15 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 04:38 PM on August 11, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10
posted by scooby10672 at 06:35 PM on August 11, 2022
posted by scooby10672 at 09:41 PM on August 11, 2022
Revised picks:
Tiger-Cats by 9 (lock)
Lions by 7
Roughriders by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 05:17 PM on August 12, 2022
I jinxed the Blue Bombers. Never mock Montreal.
posted by rcade at 05:27 PM on August 12, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
