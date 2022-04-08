CFL Pickem Week 9: Big Tim is Watching You Edition: Week 9 of the CFL season begins Thursday night with Winnipeg at Montreal. In our pickem I have disturbing news that has just come in: Cixelsyd has overtaken me for first place on the strength of not locking Toronto over Ottawa. Make your picks and watch this weekend's CFL as closely as Tim Hortons watches its customers.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 9 (lock)
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 3
Lions by 17 (lock)
As I watch CFL games I often return to a question I'm too far continentally south to answer: Is Tim Hortons coffee any good?
posted by rcade at 11:48 AM on August 03, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Stampeders by 9 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 01:04 PM on August 03, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Stampeders by 11 (lock)
Argonauts by 7
Lions by 13 (lock)
rcade: no, it's not.
posted by tommybiden at 01:29 PM on August 03, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 10
Redblacks by 9
Argonauts by 11
Lions by 12
posted by rumple at 03:01 PM on August 03, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 8 (lock)
Stampeders by 4
Argonauts by 3
Lions by 11 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:54 PM on August 03, 2022
rcade: no, it's not.
On the other hand, one of the co-founders, Tim Horton, was a damn good hockey player.
posted by tommybiden at 07:54 PM on August 03, 2022
