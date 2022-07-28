July 27, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 8: 10,000 Rushing Yards Edition: On Thursday night the Als and Tabbies kick off the last week that the CFL has the football airwaves to itself. In our contest I'm holding on to first place by 10 points with Scooby in second after an impressive 36-point week. Make your picks and hoist a Molson Golden for Andrew Harris, the sixth CFL running back to cross 10,000 rushing yards.

posted by rcade to football at 07:38 PM - 6 comments