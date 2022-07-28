CFL Pickem Week 8: 10,000 Rushing Yards Edition: On Thursday night the Als and Tabbies kick off the last week that the CFL has the football airwaves to itself. In our contest I'm holding on to first place by 10 points with Scooby in second after an impressive 36-point week. Make your picks and hoist a Molson Golden for Andrew Harris, the sixth CFL running back to cross 10,000 rushing yards.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Lions by 4 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3
Argonauts by 5 (lock)
The Toronto/Saskatchewan game Sunday was fun. Next time I have the opportunity to watch a game in full it'll be accompanied by some Canadian beer.
posted by rcade at 07:43 PM on July 27, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 3 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 09:17 PM on July 27, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 11
Roughriders by 7
Stampeders by 10
Argonauts by 9
posted by rumple at 09:51 PM on July 27, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7
Lions by 5
Blue Bombers by 9
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Rogers, can you confirm my point total from last week is correct, please? I removed the 'lock' from the Saskatchewan/Toronto game.
posted by tommybiden at 10:40 PM on July 27, 2022
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 3
Lions by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Too bad I couldn't change my Riders/Argos pick from last week after all the players were announced to be out with covid (I went to change it and it wouldn't let me, so I just wrote an "oh well" in the comments).
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:07 AM on July 28, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
