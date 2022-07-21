July 20, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 7: Yukon Cornelius Edition: A Thursday night doubleheader begins CFL week seven, kicking off with a Montreal/Ottawa game of teams still in the hunt in the East despite one win between them. In our contest I'm leapt into a tie with Jagsnumberone for first place. Three other players are just five points back. Make your picks and help the nickname for Taylor Cornelius take hold on both sides of America's coolest border.

posted by rcade to football at 06:40 PM - 10 comments