CFL Pickem Week 7: Yukon Cornelius Edition: A Thursday night doubleheader begins CFL week seven, kicking off with a Montreal/Ottawa game of teams still in the hunt in the East despite one win between them. In our contest I'm leapt into a tie with Jagsnumberone for first place. Three other players are just five points back. Make your picks and help the nickname for Taylor Cornelius take hold on both sides of America's coolest border.
My picks:
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 25 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 07:21 PM on July 20, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 7
Lions by 11
Elks by 9
Roughriders by 10
posted by rumple at 08:41 PM on July 20, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 20 (lock)
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 09:11 PM on July 20, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Lions by 8 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 9 (lock)
Roughriders by 8 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:33 PM on July 20, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 2
Lions by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:13 PM on July 20, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 3
Lions by 4
Blue Bombers by 9 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 10:18 PM on July 20, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 2
Lions by 19 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 12 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 11:35 AM on July 21, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 1
Lions by 12
Blue Bombers by 6
Argonauts by 2
posted by argoal at 04:53 PM on July 21, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10
posted by scooby10672 at 05:10 PM on July 21, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
My picks:
Redblacks by 3
Lions by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 17 (lock)
Argonauts by 6
For this week's post I had to fix a software bug that only occurred when the Tiger-Cats won a game. Took a while for that to be necessary.
posted by rcade at 06:47 PM on July 20, 2022