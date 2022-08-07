July 06, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 5: Thrown to the Lions Edition: Week 5 of the CFL season is a three-game schedule that begins Thursday night when Calgary visits Edmonton. Our pickem contest has a new leader, jjzucal, who has a one singleton advantage over jagsnumberone. Make your picks and clear your schedules for Saturday night's showdown between Winnipeg and B.C.

posted by rcade to football at 09:47 PM - 13 comments

Current Standings

Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem

My picks:

Stampeders by 20 (lock)
Roughriders by 14 (lock)
Lions by 7

The former Scottish Claymore Khari Jones is the first coach to visit the turk.

posted by rcade at 09:36 PM on July 06, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 9 (lock)
Roughriders by 7
Blue Bombers by 3

posted by cixelsyd at 09:55 PM on July 06, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 9 (lock)
Roughriders by 15 (lock)
Lions by 5 (lock)

posted by The_Black_Hand at 10:02 PM on July 06, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 11 (lock)
Lions by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 10:21 PM on July 06, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 3 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 11:44 PM on July 06, 2022

My picks:

Elks by 10
Roughriders by 9
Lions by 11

posted by rumple at 11:51 PM on July 06, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 11 (lock)
Roughriders by 11 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 08:34 AM on July 07, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 6
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)

4-for-4 in cashing on DK fantasy lineups ... leading by a rouge ... why do I feel like the bottom's about to drop?

posted by jjzucal at 09:50 AM on July 07, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 3
Roughriders by 3
Lions by 4

posted by argoal at 04:46 PM on July 07, 2022

My picks:

Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4

posted by scooby10672 at 05:03 PM on July 07, 2022

