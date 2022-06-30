June 29, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 4: Canada Day Edition: Week 4 of the nascent CFL season features a Thursday night opener between high-scoring British Columbia and low-scoring Ottawa. Our contest is led by me with Scooby only four singletons back. Make your picks and enjoy some beaver tails on Friday.

posted by rcade to football at 09:09 PM - 11 comments

Current Standings

Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem

posted by rcade at 09:10 PM on June 29, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 10
Tiger-Cats by 28 (lock)
Roughriders by 6
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)

Toronto's attendance these days is looking dire.

posted by rcade at 09:23 PM on June 29, 2022

My picks:

Redblacks by 10
Tiger-Cats by 9
Roughriders by 11
Argonauts by 8

posted by rumple at 11:18 PM on June 29, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)

posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:30 PM on June 29, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7
Roughriders by 3
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 11:50 PM on June 29, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 28 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6
Roughriders by 7
Blue Bombers by 6

posted by ic23b at 01:28 AM on June 30, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 19 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 12 (lock)
Roughriders by 9
Argonauts by 9

posted by tommybiden at 11:15 AM on June 30, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 3
Tiger-Cats by 6
Roughriders by 2
Blue Bombers by 4

posted by argoal at 11:32 AM on June 30, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 18 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 5
Roughriders by 13
Argonauts by 6

posted by jjzucal at 03:31 PM on June 30, 2022

Delete as I first revised on the template. What's listed is the revised version.

posted by jjzucal at 03:33 PM on June 30, 2022

My picks:

Lions by 4 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4

posted by scooby10672 at 04:55 PM on June 30, 2022

