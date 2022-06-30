CFL Pickem Week 4: Canada Day Edition: Week 4 of the nascent CFL season features a Thursday night opener between high-scoring British Columbia and low-scoring Ottawa. Our contest is led by me with Scooby only four singletons back. Make your picks and enjoy some beaver tails on Friday.
My picks:
Lions by 10
Tiger-Cats by 28 (lock)
Roughriders by 6
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Toronto's attendance these days is looking dire.
posted by rcade at 09:23 PM on June 29, 2022
My picks:
Redblacks by 10
Tiger-Cats by 9
Roughriders by 11
Argonauts by 8
posted by rumple at 11:18 PM on June 29, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:30 PM on June 29, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7
Roughriders by 3
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:50 PM on June 29, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 28 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 6
Roughriders by 7
Blue Bombers by 6
posted by ic23b at 01:28 AM on June 30, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 19 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 12 (lock)
Roughriders by 9
Argonauts by 9
posted by tommybiden at 11:15 AM on June 30, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 3
Tiger-Cats by 6
Roughriders by 2
Blue Bombers by 4
posted by argoal at 11:32 AM on June 30, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 18 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 5
Roughriders by 13
Argonauts by 6
posted by jjzucal at 03:31 PM on June 30, 2022
Delete as I first revised on the template. What's listed is the revised version.
posted by jjzucal at 03:33 PM on June 30, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 4 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 04:55 PM on June 30, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
