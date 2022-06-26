CFL Pickem Week 3: Dunnigan's Beard Edition: Week 3 of the CFL season kicks off tomorrow night when undefeated Saskatchewan goes to winless Montreal. Our contest leader continues to be noted Canadian football expert rcade, 10 up on jjzucal. Make your picks while introspectively stroking your face foliage.
My picks:
Roughriders by 9 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
Lions by 4
One of the three 0-2 teams is going to win this week so I'm hoping it is Hamilton.
posted by rcade at 10:14 AM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3 (lock)
Stampeders by 12 (lock)
Argonauts by 2 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 10:35 AM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 7
Blue Bombers by 9
Stampeders by 17 (lock)
Lions by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 10:41 AM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
Lions by 9 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:53 AM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 8
Blue Bombers by 7
Stampeders by 9
Argonauts by 4
posted by tommybiden at 10:56 AM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 11
Blue Bombers by 13
Stampeders by 9
Lions by 7
posted by rumple at 12:42 PM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 7
Blue Bombers by 4
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:32 PM on June 22, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 5
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Lions by 15 (lock)
Second place after Week 2: the best we've been this late in the season.
posted by jjzucal at 09:43 AM on June 23, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:52 PM on June 23, 2022
My picks:
Roughriders by 3
Blue Bombers by 3
Stampeders by 10
Lions by 7
go Argos go!
posted by argoal at 07:01 PM on June 23, 2022
Revised picks:
Blue Bombers by 9 (lock)
Montreal scared me off this upset pick.
posted by rcade at 05:14 PM on June 24, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 09:07 AM on June 22, 2022