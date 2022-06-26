June 22, 2022

CFL Pickem Week 3: Dunnigan's Beard Edition: Week 3 of the CFL season kicks off tomorrow night when undefeated Saskatchewan goes to winless Montreal. Our contest leader continues to be noted Canadian football expert rcade, 10 up on jjzucal. Make your picks while introspectively stroking your face foliage.

posted by rcade to football at 09:06 AM - 12 comments