NHL Playoff Pickem: Second Round: The puck drops on the second round of the NHL playoffs tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Eastern when the Tampa Bay Lighting face the Florida Panthers. Cixelsyd leads our contest two ahead of NoMich and four ahead of ic23b. Make your picks.
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: Evander Kane
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Flames
posted by ic23b at 08:39 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Avalanche in 6
Rangers in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
posted by tommybiden at 08:51 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Antti Raanta
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
posted by jagsnumberone at 09:04 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 4
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Connor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Antti Raanta
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
posted by grum@work at 09:37 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
posted by rumple at 01:14 AM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Flames in 7
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning
posted by NoMich at 08:06 AM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 5
Hurricanes in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: Draisaitl
Top goalie (save %): Antti Raanta
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
posted by tahoemoj at 10:54 AM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: Draisaitl
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Flames
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
posted by cixelsyd at 01:32 PM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Flames in 6
Top goals: Kucherov,TB
Top goalie (save %): Mike Smith
Team scoring 6 goals: Hurricanes
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Puck about to drop on TB-FLA, I pick TB in 7
posted by prof at 07:12 PM on May 17, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nhl-playoff-pickem
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Avalanche in 6
Rangers in 6
Top goals: Johnny Gaudreau
Top goalie (save %): Fredrik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
Jake Oettinger's 64 saves against the Flames Sunday night were the second-most in NHL game 7 history. It doesn't seem like 65 would've been asking too much.
posted by rcade at 07:21 PM on May 16, 2022