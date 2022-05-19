May 16, 2022

NHL Playoff Pickem: Second Round: The puck drops on the second round of the NHL playoffs tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Eastern when the Tampa Bay Lighting face the Florida Panthers. Cixelsyd leads our contest two ahead of NoMich and four ahead of ic23b. Make your picks.

Current Standings

Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nhl-playoff-pickem

My picks:

Panthers in 7
Avalanche in 6
Rangers in 6
Top goals: Johnny Gaudreau
Top goalie (save %): Fredrik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes

Jake Oettinger's 64 saves against the Flames Sunday night were the second-most in NHL game 7 history. It doesn't seem like 65 would've been asking too much.

posted by rcade at 07:21 PM on May 16, 2022

My picks:

Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: Evander Kane
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Flames

posted by ic23b at 08:39 PM on May 16, 2022

My picks:

Lightning in 6
Avalanche in 6
Rangers in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning

posted by tommybiden at 08:51 PM on May 16, 2022

My picks:

Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Antti Raanta
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes

posted by jagsnumberone at 09:04 PM on May 16, 2022

My picks:

Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 4
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Connor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Antti Raanta
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes

posted by grum@work at 09:37 PM on May 16, 2022

My picks:

Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Avalanche

posted by rumple at 01:14 AM on May 17, 2022

My picks:

Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Flames in 7
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning

posted by NoMich at 08:06 AM on May 17, 2022

My picks:

Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 5
Hurricanes in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: Draisaitl
Top goalie (save %): Antti Raanta
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes

posted by tahoemoj at 10:54 AM on May 17, 2022

My picks:

Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Flames in 7
Top goals: Draisaitl
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Flames
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes

posted by cixelsyd at 01:32 PM on May 17, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Flames in 6
Top goals: Kucherov,TB
Top goalie (save %): Mike Smith
Team scoring 6 goals: Hurricanes
Game 1 winner: Panthers

Puck about to drop on TB-FLA, I pick TB in 7

posted by prof at 07:12 PM on May 17, 2022

