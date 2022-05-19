NBA Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals Edition: The conference finals of the NBA Playoffs begin Tuesday night when the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat. A day later the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors. I'm leading our pickem contest with ic23b 25 back and NoMich 30 back. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:28 PM - 11 comments
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Doncic
Top rebounder: Horford
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
Total eclipse of the Suns in round 2 has left me in the cellar. TD Garden is a crazy place to be when the Celtics are in the playoffs, especially in a game 7.
posted by Howard_T at 06:03 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 7
Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Butler
Top rebounder: Doncic
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by rumple at 06:23 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Luka
Top rebounder: Bam
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Mavericks
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:10 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: Tatum
Top rebounder: Draymond
Top scoring team: Mavericks
Team scoring 130: Celtics
Just praying to the basketball deities we don't wind up with a Heat/Warriors final. It may make for good sports, but blech.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:42 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Luka Doncic
Top scoring team: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Celtics
posted by ic23b at 07:52 PM on May 16, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: L. Doncic (DAL)
Top rebounder: A. Horford (BOS)
Top scoring team: Mavericks
Team scoring 130: Mavericks
posted by NoMich at 07:59 AM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Doncic
Top rebounder: Doncic
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by cixelsyd at 01:37 PM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Warriors in 5
Top point scorer: Not Marvin Bagley III (Luka)
Top rebounder: Horford
Top scoring team: Mavericks
Team scoring 130: Celtics
No team will score 130 (5 points)
posted by geekyguy at 06:54 PM on May 17, 2022
Revised picks:
Top rebounder: Luka Doncic
posted by rcade at 07:13 PM on May 17, 2022
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: Jimmy Butler
Top rebounder: Bam A.
Top scoring team: Mavericks
Team scoring 130: Mavericks
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:35 PM on May 17, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-playoff-pickem
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Al Horford
Top scoring team: Mavericks
Team scoring 130: Mavericks
This is as wide open a conference finals round as I can remember. Nobody looks like the safe bet to advance.
posted by rcade at 05:34 PM on May 16, 2022