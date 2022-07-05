Enter the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem: The puck drops on the NHL playoffs Monday night at 7 p.m. Eastern when the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. Pick the winners of the eight playoff series and four props. The contest winner receives an official NHL game puck of their favorite team.
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Lightning in 6
Blues in 7
Oilers in 5
Penguins in 6
Panthers in 5
Avalanche in 4
Wild in 6
Top goals: Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
Last series should be Dallas vs Calgary, I'm taking Calgary ...
posted by rumple at 09:47 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Blues in 7
Oilers in 5
Rangers in 6
Panthers in 5
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: Auston Matthews TOR
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Flames
Dallas is playing Calgary NOT Minnesota.... Calgary in 5
posted by ic23b at 10:16 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Lightning in 5
Blues in 6
Oilers in 6
Penguins in 5
Panthers in 5
Predators in 7
Stars in 6
Top goals: Mathews
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Penguins
I didn't see where I could pick the Islanders to win it all. Oh that's right, nevermind/lol. Guess I won't be watching every second of a series then (Just wait until next year, LGI!!!)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:52 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 5
Maple Leafs in 6
Wild in 5
Oilers in 6
Penguins in 7
Panthers in 4
Avalanche in 4
Wild in 5
Top goals: M.Tkachuk
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Maple Leafs
Game 1 winner: Panthers
I'm picking the Flames over the Stars in 5.
posted by grum@work at 07:31 AM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Wild in 7
Oilers in 6
Rangers in 7
Panthers in 6
Avalanche in 5
Wild in 5
Top goals: Nazem Kadri
Top goalie (save %): Jack Campbell
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Panthers
My 2nd pick of Minnesota is actually Calgary
posted by tommybiden at 08:26 AM on May 02, 2022
I have fixed the Stars/Flames series and player picks.
When you always pick the Stars you don't care who their opponent is.
Go Stars!
posted by rcade at 08:29 AM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Lightning in 6
Wild in 6
Oilers in 6
Rangers in 7
Panthers in 5
Avalanche in 6
Flames in 5
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Rangers
posted by cixelsyd at 10:08 AM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Lightning in 6
Wild in 6
Oilers in 6
Rangers in 5
Panthers in 5
Avalanche in 5
Flames in 5
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Rangers
posted by NoMich at 11:18 AM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Lightning in 6
Wild in 7
Kings in 5
Rangers in 6
Panthers in 5
Avalanche in 4
Flames in 6
Top goals: Panarin (NYR)
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Rangers
Game 1 winner: Avalanche
Devils in 6 (likely on a par-3).
posted by tahoemoj at 01:50 PM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 6
Wild in 7
Oilers in 6
Rangers in 6
Panthers in 5
Avalanche in 6
Flames in 5
Top goals: Nikita Kucherov, TB
Top goalie (save %): Mike Smith
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Rangers
Wife and I have tickets to Game 5, if necessary, at MSG
posted by prof at 02:25 PM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Wild in 6
Oilers in 5
Rangers in 6
Panthers in 4
Avalanche in 4
Stars in 7
Top goals: Johnny Gaudreau
Top goalie (save %): Fredrik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Hurricanes
posted by rcade at 08:53 PM on May 01, 2022