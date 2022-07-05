NBA Playoff Pickem: Conference Semifinals Edition: The second round of the NBA playoffs are underway and picks should be made before the tipoff of Monday and Tuesday night's games. After the first round I'm in first with 98 followed by The_Black_Hand and Goyoucolts. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:00 PM - 20 comments
My picks won't post, can I email you screenshots? Also, Celts-Bucks started today.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 02:36 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 5
Suns in 5
Celtics in 7
Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Giannis Ant
Top rebounder: Bam Adebayo
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Heat
posted by The_Black_Hand at 02:37 PM on May 01, 2022
Nevermind, I guess.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 02:37 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 6
Mavericks in 7
Bucks in 7
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Jimmy Butler
Top rebounder: Giannis Antentokuonmpo
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Grizzlies
Jonas Valanciunas pulling down 14 boards a game wasn't what I expected in round 1. It didn't hurt that the Lithuanian Lightning got 25 in game one against the Suns.
posted by rcade at 02:46 PM on May 01, 2022
On any contest, if someone can't submit picks due to a bug, feel free to email them to me as a screenshot or text.
posted by rcade at 02:51 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 5
Suns in 6
Celtics in 6
Warriors in 5
Top point scorer: Steph Curry
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by Goyoucolts at 02:58 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
76ers in 6
Suns in 5
Bucks in 6
Warriors in 5
Top point scorer: Giannis
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Suns
posted by rumple at 03:01 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 6
Suns in 6
Bucks in 6
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Curry (GS)
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by cixelsyd at 03:08 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 6
Suns in 6
Bucks in 6
Warriors in 5
Top point scorer: Bane
Top rebounder: Antentokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by geekyguy at 03:14 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 7
Suns in 6
Celtics in 6
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Jimmy Butler
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by ic23b at 03:17 PM on May 01, 2022
Just now saw that Boston vs Milwaukee game had already started. I didn't know that before my pick. Your Call.
posted by ic23b at 03:26 PM on May 01, 2022
rcade, it doesn't look like the top 3 scorers/rebounders are counting in the standings (nobody picked Joker for scoring or Valancunias for rebounding, so I dunno if those are 'counting' or not). Several folks, yourself included, are missing points.
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:27 PM on May 01, 2022
posted by rcade at 03:48 PM on May 01, 2022
Ufez: The current standings for me are correct. I only hit on the 130-points prop.
posted by rcade at 03:50 PM on May 01, 2022
Going by the metric, anyone picking any of the top three scorers (Jokic, Butler, or Tatum) or top three rebounders (Valancunias, Giannis, or Jokic/Gobert [tied for third]) should get the five bonus points, no?
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:25 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 5
Suns in 6
Celtics in 7
Grizzlies in 7
Top point scorer: Booker
Top rebounder: Antetekoumpo
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Suns
Celtics looked bad today, and couldn't hit the ocean from the dock. Defense was good, though.
posted by Howard_T at 04:36 PM on May 01, 2022
posted by rcade at 05:45 PM on May 01, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 5
Suns in 6
Celtics in 7
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: J. Butler (MIA)
Top rebounder: G. Antetokounmpo (MIL)
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by NoMich at 11:12 AM on May 02, 2022
My picks:
Heat in 4
Mavericks in 7
Celtics in 7
Grizzlies in 7
Top point scorer: Doncic
Top rebounder: Adebayo
Top scoring team: Grizzlies
Team scoring 130: Suns
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:34 PM on May 02, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-playoff-pickem
I was in the car all day Saturday helping my son move out of a dorm, so I couldn't start this round with at least 24 hours' notice.
Bucks/Celtics and Warriors/Grizzlies can be picked until the game twos on Tuesday.
posted by rcade at 02:01 PM on May 01, 2022