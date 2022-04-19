Enter the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: The NBA playoffs begin Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern when the Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks. Pick the winners of the eight playoff series and four props. The contest winner receives an NBA 59Fifty Cap for the team of their choice.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:25 AM - 13 comments
My picks:
Mavericks in 6
Grizzlies in 6
76ers in 7
Warriors in 6
Heat in 4
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Suns in 4
Top point scorer: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert UTA
Top scoring team: Timberwolves
Team scoring 130: Bucks
posted by ic23b at 11:28 AM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks in 6
Grizzlies in 6
Raptors in 7
Warriors in 6
Heat in 6
Nets in 6
Bucks in 5
Suns in 5
Top point scorer: VanVleet
Top rebounder: Jokic
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Heat
posted by cixelsyd at 12:30 PM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Jazz in 6
Grizzlies in 4
76ers in 7
Warriors in 7
Heat in 4
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 6
Suns in 4
Top point scorer: J. Embiid (PHI)
Top rebounder: R. Gobert (UTA)
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Suns
posted by NoMich at 02:22 PM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Jazz in 6
Grizzlies in 5
76ers in 7
Warriors in 6
Heat in 5
Nets in 6
Bucks in 6
Suns in 5
Top point scorer: Young
Top rebounder: Giannis
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Grizzlies
Am I confident my Sixers can win the series? Well, Kawhi's no longer in Toronto to crush us again!
posted by jjzucal at 02:58 PM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks in 7
Grizzlies in 5
76ers in 6
Warriors in 5
Heat in 6
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Suns in 5
Top point scorer: Donovan Mitchell
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks
Really looking forward to Doncic returning in Game 3 and leading Dallas on a series comeback.
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:41 PM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks in 7
Grizzlies in 6
Raptors in 7
Warriors in 5
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 5
Suns in 5
Top point scorer: Antetokounmpo
Top rebounder: Jokic
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Warriors
posted by rumple at 04:28 PM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks in 6
Grizzlies in 5
76ers in 6
Warriors in 6
Heat in 5
Celtics in 7
Bucks in 6
Suns in 4
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Top scoring team: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Suns
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:51 PM on April 15, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks in 6
Grizzlies in 5
Raptors in 7
Warriors in 6
Heat in 4
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Suns in 5
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Grizzlies
8 games is an awful lot of basketball to watch in a day and a half, but I'm ready for it.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:11 AM on April 16, 2022
Revised picks:
Top point scorer: Embiid
(forgot to enter a scorer)
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:12 AM on April 16, 2022
My picks:
Jazz in 6
Grizzlies in 6
76ers in 5
Warriors in 6
Heat in 5
Nets in 6
Bucks in 4
Suns in 5
Top point scorer: Bane
Top rebounder: Jokic
Top scoring team: Grizzlies
Team scoring 130: Bucks
posted by geekyguy at 12:16 PM on April 16, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks in 5
Timberwolves in 7
Raptors in 6
Warriors in 6
Heat in 4
Celtics in 7
Bucks in 5
Suns in 4
Top point scorer: Durant
Top rebounder: Embiid
Top scoring team: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Celtics
posted by Howard_T at 12:46 PM on April 16, 2022
I've updated the form to remove the play-in losers. Two teams already scored 130 -- the Timberwolves and 76ers -- so that's reflected in the score.
posted by rcade at 11:27 AM on April 17, 2022
If your pick in the Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns series would change based on who wins tonight's play-in games, post that in a comment and I'll update your entry. (I can't imagine it would, though!)
My picks:
Mavericks in 7
Grizzlies in 6
76ers in 6
Warriors in 6
Heat in 5
Celtics in 7
Bucks in 5
Suns in 4
Top point scorer: Donovan Mitchell
Top rebounder: Giannis Antentokounmpo
Top scoring team: Suns
Team scoring 130: Timberwolves
posted by rcade at 10:23 AM on April 15, 2022