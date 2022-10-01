NFL Pickem Week 18: All the Marbles Edition: The final week of the NFL season begins today at 4 p.m. when the Chiefs visit the Broncos. Our contest is led by Florida Man, who takes the lead back from Tahoemoj by only two points with Tommybiden 19 behind. Make your picks, prognosticators.
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Browns by 3
Packers by 3
Vikings by 7
Washington by 10 (lock)
Colts by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Titans by 10 (lock)
Saints by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Rams by 7
Patriots by 7
Cardinals by 7
Buccaneers by 7
Chargers by 3
This is one of the closest pickems I can remember at the end of a season. I bet it gets decided by which playoff teams rest their starters.
posted by rcade at 10:19 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Eagles by 2
Bengals by 6
Packers by 16 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Washington by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Ravens by 2
Titans by 15 (lock)
Falcons by 4
Bills by 14 (lock)
Rams by 3
Dolphins by 3
Cardinals by 5
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 6
posted by jjzucal at 10:24 AM on January 08, 2022
I knew that I had a good week so the 122 points didn't surprise me too much, but man, that was nothing compared to jagsnumberone's 158 points. That's gotta be a weekly record.
posted by NoMich at 10:35 AM on January 08, 2022
Whoa! I need to check the database. Jagsnumberone even got extra points on a 40-point win by the Pats against a team I'll neglect to mention.
posted by rcade at 10:46 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 4 (lock)
Browns by 6 (lock)
Packers by 4 (lock)
Vikings by 4 (lock)
Washington by 7 (lock)
Colts by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 4 (lock)
Titans by 5 (lock)
Saints by 5 (lock)
Bills by 16 (lock)
Rams by 5 (lock)
Patriots by 6 (lock)
Cardinals by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 4 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 10:47 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 7
Cowboys by 7
Bengals by 7
Packers by 7
Vikings by 7
Washington by 7
Colts by 7
Ravens by 7
Titans by 7
Saints by 7
Bills by 7
Rams by 7
Patriots by 7
Cardinals by 7
Buccaneers by 7
Chargers by 7
posted by tron7 at 10:51 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Packers by 16 (lock)
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Washington by 3
Colts by 12 (lock)
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Titans by 3
Falcons by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Rams by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 7
posted by ic23b at 11:18 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 9
Cowboys by 8
Bengals by 5
Packers by 6
Bears by 5
Colts by 21 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Titans by 8
Saints by 5
Bills by 9
Rams by 9
Patriots by 7
Cardinals by 4
Buccaneers by 9
Raiders by 2
posted by tommybiden at 11:25 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Lions by 3
Bears by 7 (lock)
Washington by 7 (lock)
Colts by 9 (lock)
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Titans by 7 (lock)
Saints by 9 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
49ers by 3
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:25 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 18 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Browns by 7
Packers by 7
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Washington by 17 (lock)
Colts by 25 (lock)
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Titans by 14 (lock)
Saints by 7 (lock)
Bills by 14 (lock)
49ers by 7
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 24 (lock)
Chargers by 3
posted by truthhurts at 11:38 AM on January 08, 2022
Revised picks:Rams by 7
posted by truthhurts at 11:40 AM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Cowboys by 11 (lock)
Browns by 6 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
Vikings by 8 (lock)
Washington by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 3 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Titans by 17 (lock)
Saints by 11 (lock)
Bills by 25 (lock)
Rams by 14 (lock)
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 21 (lock)
Raiders by 14 (lock)
posted by rumple at 11:54 AM on January 08, 2022
Revised picks:Lions by 3
Making some changes after reading about playoff situations.
In his first 20 starts, Tua Tagovailoa has nine games with a 70% or higher completion percentage. That's tied for most-ever at that point, which is weird to me since I've been thinking of him as a bust.
posted by rcade at 12:00 PM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Bears by 10 (lock)
Washington by 6 (lock)
Colts by 20 (lock)
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Titans by 17 (lock)
Saints by 12 (lock)
Bills by 9 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Patriots by 3 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 4 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Just missed an even bigger week last week if the Ravens would have held on/lol. Still have no chance to win it all, and this is the toughest week of the year to predict (who's mailing it in, who's playing starters, etc). And yes, for the second week in a row, I'm not picking my beloved clown show Jaguars (the Dolts need this win and the Jags need the loss). Just getting some momentum for the playoffs for me (just like the CFL, not so good regular season, then win the playoff edition, fingers crossed)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:55 PM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Broncos by 4 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Bengals by 8 (lock)
Packers by 11 (lock)
Vikings by 8 (lock)
Giants by 6 (lock)
Colts by 18 (lock)
Steelers by 5
Titans by 12 (lock)
Saints by 7 (lock)
Bills by 18 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 7
posted by bender at 01:59 PM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 04:21 PM on January 08, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by (lock)
Packers by (lock)
Vikings by
Washington by
Colts by (lock)
Steelers by
Titans by (lock)
Saints by
Bills by
Rams by (lock)
Patriots by
Cardinals by
Buccaneers by (lock)
Chargers by
posted by moder8 at 12:58 AM on January 09, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Washington by 12 (lock)
Colts by 16 (lock)
Steelers by 4 (lock)
Titans by 22 (lock)
Saints by 17 (lock)
Bills by 21 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 5 (lock)
Cardinals by 18 (lock)
Buccaneers by 19 (lock)
Raiders by 6 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 10:06 AM on January 09, 2022
Revised picks:Bengals by 10
After seeing the results of yesterday's games, I figured I could just copy rcade's picks and win by virtue of locking the Cowboys yesterday. But what kind of coward does that?!
posted by tahoemoj at 12:40 PM on January 09, 2022
My only gamesmanship is to lean harder on favorites and post early when I'm ahead late in a pickem contest, but I didn't do that this time because we're practically tied.
The big should-I-have-done-that is choosing the Lions.
posted by rcade at 01:05 PM on January 09, 2022
... and the Browns. I keep forgetting that Keenum is an upgrade over Mayfield.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:32 PM on January 09, 2022
I thought Burrow's absence and the Browns being at home would be the deciders.
posted by rcade at 03:04 PM on January 09, 2022
Well, -10's all around on the Jags!
posted by bender at 04:11 PM on January 09, 2022
Current Standings
