January 08, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 18: All the Marbles Edition: The final week of the NFL season begins today at 4 p.m. when the Chiefs visit the Broncos. Our contest is led by Florida Man, who takes the lead back from Tahoemoj by only two points with Tommybiden 19 behind. Make your picks, prognosticators.

posted by rcade to football at 10:11 AM - 24 comments