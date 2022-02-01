NFL Pickem Week 17: Streaky Dolphins Edition: Week 17 of the NFL season has 15 games on Sunday and one more on Monday night. Our contest is led again by Tahoemoj, who scored 89 to take a five-point lead over your correspondent. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 92, getting close in locks on the Bucs and Chiefs blowouts and hitting four more. Make your picks and see you next year.
My picks:
Bills by 21 (lock)
Bears by 10
Chiefs by 7
Titans by 5
Colts by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 24 (lock)
Buccaneers by 24 (lock)
Eagles by 7
Rams by 6
Chargers by 7 (lock)
49ers by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Saints by 7
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Packers by 18 (lock)
Browns by 3
posted by truthhurts at 02:17 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by 23 (lock)
Bears by 3
Bengals by 3
Dolphins by 6
Colts by 7
Patriots by 24 (lock)
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Rams by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 3
49ers by 4
Cowboys by 9 (lock)
Saints by 3
Lions by 3
Packers by 13 (lock)
Browns by 3
posted by ic23b at 02:43 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by 12 (lock)
Bears by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Titans by 3 (lock)
Colts by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 37 (lock)
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Ravens by 3 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
49ers by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 4 (lock)
Saints by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 3 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 6 (lock)
For the first time in the history of this Pick'em, I'm not picking the Jaguars. Between injuries, lack of depth, stinking, Patriots needing the win, and 19 players on the Covid list, I just can't do it. Of course, that means they'll win/lol. And I'm ok with that.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:52 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by 21 (lock)
Bears by 7
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Colts by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 23 (lock)
Buccaneers by 20 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Ravens by 7
Chargers by 6
49ers by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Saints by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Packers by 16 (lock)
Browns by 7
I'm curious whether the system can handle me scoring negative points for this week.
posted by rumple at 02:57 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Bears by 3
Bengals by 2
Dolphins by 5
Colts by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 4 (lock)
Buccaneers by 18 (lock)
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Rams by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 7
49ers by 12 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Saints by 3
Lions by 4
Vikings by 8
Browns by 1
Damn Chargers cost me a 100-point week. My homerism for the Phins might bite me, but I'm riding the streak, baby. Happy new year, Spofites!
posted by The_Black_Hand at 03:57 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Bears by 7
Chiefs by 6
Titans by 7
Raiders by 2
Patriots by 8
Buccaneers by 19 (lock)
Eagles by 7
Rams by 5
Chargers by 3
49ers by 16 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
Saints by 6
Seahawks by 8
Packers by 18 (lock)
Browns by 5
posted by tommybiden at 04:40 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by (lock)
Bears by (lock)
Chiefs by
Titans by
Colts by (lock)
Patriots by (lock)
Buccaneers by
Eagles by
Rams by (lock)
Chargers by
49ers by
Cowboys by
Saints by
Seahawks by
Vikings by
Browns by
posted by moder8 at 05:09 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Giants by 7
Bengals by 6
Titans by 10 (lock)
Colts by 17 (lock)
Patriots by 20 (lock)
Buccaneers by 5
Eagles by 5
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7
49ers by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 7
Saints by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 5
Packers by 14 (lock)
Browns by 4
posted by bender at 07:59 PM on December 31, 2021
My picks from last week we're not counted and are in the the Thursday huddle
posted by tron7 at 12:26 PM on January 01, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 13 (lock)
Bears by 3
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Titans by 3
Colts by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Rams by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 3
49ers by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Saints by 6
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Packers by 7
Browns by 3
posted by tron7 at 12:31 PM on January 01, 2022
My picks from last week we're not counted and are in the the Thursday huddle
I've added your picks and you scored 70, putting you in third place.
posted by rcade at 03:44 PM on January 01, 2022
I also added Tommybiden's picks and he scored 82, putting him in sixth.
posted by rcade at 03:52 PM on January 01, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 9 (lock)
Giants by 6
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Titans by 6
Colts by 9 (lock)
Patriots by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Eagles by 7
Rams by 5
Chargers by 7
49ers by 16 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Saints by 9
Seahawks by 7
Packers by 9 (lock)
Steelers by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 07:21 PM on January 01, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Bears by 10
Bengals by 3
Dolphins by 7
Colts by 13
Patriots by 24 (lock)
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Rams by 7
Chargers by 13
49ers by 6
Cowboys by 14
Saints by 7
Lions by 6
Packers by 14 (lock)
Browns by 6
Some high pressure picks!!
posted by tahoemoj at 09:04 PM on January 01, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Bears by 6
Chiefs by 3
Dolphins by 10
Colts by 9 (lock)
Patriots by 15 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 2
Ravens by 7
Chargers by 9 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 5
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Packers by 20 (lock)
Steelers by 3
posted by jjzucal at 10:06 PM on January 01, 2022
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picls: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem/
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Bears by 3
Chiefs by 4
Titans by 3
Colts by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Rams by 7
Chargers by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Saints by 7
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Steelers by 3
posted by rcade at 02:11 PM on December 31, 2021