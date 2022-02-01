December 31, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 17: Streaky Dolphins Edition: Week 17 of the NFL season has 15 games on Sunday and one more on Monday night. Our contest is led again by Tahoemoj, who scored 89 to take a five-point lead over your correspondent. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 92, getting close in locks on the Bucs and Chiefs blowouts and hitting four more. Make your picks and see you next year.

posted by rcade to football at 02:05 PM - 16 comments