NFL Pickem Week 16: Cincinnati Nightlife Edition: The NFL's third-to-last week starts tonight when the San Francisco 49ers drop in on the Tennessee Titans. No one is more surprised that I am still leading the contest. I won the week with 95 and lead Tahoemoj by 21. Make your picks and be glad if there's "not a ton to do" in your team's city.
My picks:
49ers by 3
posted by rcade at 01:32 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
49ers by 5
Packers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 5
Lions by 5
Bengals by 6
Rams by 6 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Jaguars by 5
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 5
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Raiders by 5
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 01:48 PM on December 23, 2021
Saints v Dolphins game? I don't see it in your list
posted by NoMich at 01:48 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
49ers by 7
Packers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 3
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Rams by 7
Patriots by 7
Jets by 5
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 21 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
posted by truthhurts at 02:13 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
49ers by 13
Packers by 14
Colts by 6
Lions by 7
Bengals by 17 (lock)
Rams by 6
Bills by 4
Jets by 7
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
Chiefs by 13
Raiders by 6
Cowboys by 17 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 02:29 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
Titans by 11 (lock)
Packers by 8
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3
Bengals by 6
Vikings by 6
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Jets by 7
Eagles by 6
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
posted by rumple at 02:33 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
49ers by 6
Packers by 23 (lock)
Colts by 10
Lions by 10
Bengals by 3
Rams by 7
Patriots by 4
Jaguars by 3
Eagles by 6
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 8
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Raiders by 5
Cowboys by 17 (lock)
My Lions Will Win Again. Go Lions.
I changed my pick From Patroits to BILLS winning
posted by ic23b at 02:45 PM on December 23, 2021
Revised picks:Bills by 4
posted by ic23b at 02:48 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
Titans by 7 (lock)
posted by bender at 03:14 PM on December 23, 2021
Saints v Dolphins game? I don't see it in your list.
Fixed. Thanks. Everyone who has already submitted picks should make sure to pick this Monday night game.
posted by rcade at 03:56 PM on December 23, 2021
Revised picks:Saints by 5
posted by NoMich at 04:23 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
49ers by 4
Packers by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 4
Lions by 7
Ravens by 7
Rams by 9 (lock)
Bills by 7
Jaguars by 4
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Panthers by 4
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 4
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Saints by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 05:02 PM on December 23, 2021
My picks:
49ers by 9
Packers by 18 (lock)
Colts by 4
Lions by 3
Bengals by 5
Rams by 12 (lock)
Bills by 3
Jaguars by 2
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Buccaneers by 19 (lock)
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Bears by 6
Chiefs by 20 (lock)
Raiders by 1
Cowboys by 9 (lock)
Dolphins by 4
posted by The_Black_Hand at 05:34 PM on December 23, 2021
Revised picks:Packers by 14 (lock)
posted by bender at 01:34 AM on December 24, 2021
Revised picks:Packers by 10 (lock)
posted by rcade at 11:55 AM on December 24, 2021
Revised picks:Falcons by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 12:46 PM on December 24, 2021
My picks:
Packers by
Colts by
Lions by
Bengals by
Rams by (lock)
Patriots by
Jets by
Eagles by
Buccaneers by
Chargers by
Seahawks by
Chiefs by
Broncos by
Cowboys by
Saints by
posted by moder8 at 06:11 PM on December 24, 2021
My picks:
Packers by 4 (lock)
Cardinals by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 17 (lock)
Rams by 3 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 2 (lock)
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Buccaneers by 23 (lock)
Chargers by 11 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 20 (lock)
Broncos by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 4 (lock)
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:34 AM on December 25, 2021
My picks:
Packers by 15 (lock)
Cardinals by 8 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Ravens by 2
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 5
Jets by 2
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 20 (lock)
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Raiders by 6
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Dolphins by 4
Jaguars-Jets: loser gets relegated from the NFL.
posted by jjzucal at 02:20 PM on December 25, 2021
Revised picks:Bengals by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 02:55 PM on December 25, 2021
Dolphins by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:51 PM on December 25, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 01:31 PM on December 23, 2021