December 23, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 16: Cincinnati Nightlife Edition: The NFL's third-to-last week starts tonight when the San Francisco 49ers drop in on the Tennessee Titans. No one is more surprised that I am still leading the contest. I won the week with 95 and lead Tahoemoj by 21. Make your picks and be glad if there's "not a ton to do" in your team's city.

posted by rcade to football at 01:30 PM - 22 comments