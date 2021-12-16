NFL Pickem Week 15: Don't Kick Your Kicker Edition: The first week of the post-Urban Meyer era of the NFL begins with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Our new leader is me after I won the week with 109 points and took a six-point lead over Ic23b. Make your picks.
My picks:
Chiefs by 3
Raiders by 3
Colts by 7
Bills by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Washington by 3
Steelers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Bengals by 3
49ers by 14 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 2
After kicking Josh Lambo during practice and yelling at him to make his kicks, Urban Meyer later told Lambo he was offended that Lambo criticized him in front of everybody instead of voicing his concerns privately.
posted by rcade at 09:47 AM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 5
Raiders by 5
Patriots by 5
Bills by 14 (lock)
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 5
Texans by 5
Broncos by 6
49ers by 14 (lock)
Rams by 6
Packers by 8
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Bears by 7
posted by NoMich at 09:50 AM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 4
Raiders by 3
Patriots by 7
Bills by 9 (lock)
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Washington by 9
Titans by 7
Jaguars by 3
Bengals by 4
49ers by 9 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Packers by 7
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 10:40 AM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Browns by 6
Patriots by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 26 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Cowboys by 10
Washington by 3
Titans by 7
Jaguars by 3
Bengals by 4
49ers by 12
Rams by 9
Packers by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 13
Vikings by 3
posted by ic23b at 11:00 AM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 7
Browns by 10
Patriots by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 17 (lock)
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 7
Titans by 5
Jaguars by 3
Broncos by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 10
Packers by 5
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 5
posted by truthhurts at 11:23 AM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 12
Raiders by 4
Colts by 6
Bills by 16 (lock)
Cardinals by 20 (lock)
Dolphins by 8 (lock)
Cowboys by 18 (lock)
Eagles by 10
Steelers by 6
Jaguars by 3
Bengals by 9
49ers by 5
Rams by 12
Packers by 7
Buccaneers by 12 (lock)
Vikings by 4
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:51 AM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by
Browns by
Colts by
Bills by
Cardinals by (lock)
Dolphins by
Giants by
Eagles by
Titans by
Jaguars by
Bengals by
49ers by (lock)
Rams by (lock)
Packers by
Buccaneers by
Vikings by
posted by moder8 at 12:05 PM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 6
Raiders by 3
Patriots by 7
Bills by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 24 (lock)
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 10
Titans by 7
Jaguars by 4
Bengals by 10
49ers by 6
Rams by 4
Packers by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 01:47 PM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 8
Raiders by 4
Patriots by 10
Bills by 3
Cardinals by 19 (lock)
Dolphins by 15 (lock)
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Steelers by 2
Jaguars by 2
Bengals by 5
49ers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 6
Packers by 10
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Vikings by 13 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 02:33 PM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 3
Raiders by 10
Colts by 4
Bills by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 18 (lock)
Jets by 2
Cowboys by 6
Eagles by 5
Titans by 3
Jaguars by 2
Broncos by 14 (lock)
49ers by 17 (lock)
Rams by 8
Packers by 5
Saints by 9
Vikings by 10 (lock)
posted by bender at 03:35 PM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 4
Browns by 3
Patriots by 3
Bills by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Steelers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Broncos by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 6 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 03:57 PM on December 16, 2021
My picks:
Chiefs by 3 (lock)
Browns by 3 (lock)
Colts by 4 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 5 (lock)
Dolphins by 6 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Washington by 4 (lock)
Titans by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 2 (lock)
49ers by 14 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
Packers by 3 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 4 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:56 PM on December 16, 2021
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:38 AM on December 16, 2021