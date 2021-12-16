December 16, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 15: Don't Kick Your Kicker Edition: The first week of the post-Urban Meyer era of the NFL begins with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Our new leader is me after I won the week with 109 points and took a six-point lead over Ic23b. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:38 AM - 13 comments