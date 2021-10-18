October 17, 2021

Play the SportsFilter NBA Pickem: There are eight national TV games to open the 2021-22 NBA season, starting Tuesday night with a doubleheader on TNT. Pick the winners of those games in our NBA Pickem contest, the margin of victory and which games are stone cold lead pipe locks. First prize for the season is a Molten BG-Series leather FIBA basketball.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:16 PM - 5 comments