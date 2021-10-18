Play the SportsFilter NBA Pickem: There are eight national TV games to open the 2021-22 NBA season, starting Tuesday night with a doubleheader on TNT. Pick the winners of those games in our NBA Pickem contest, the margin of victory and which games are stone cold lead pipe locks. First prize for the season is a Molten BG-Series leather FIBA basketball.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:16 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 12
Lakers by 8
Celtics by 10
Nuggets by 7
Hawks by 6
Clippers by 4
Nets by 16 (slam dunk)
Suns by 6
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:11 PM on October 18, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 10
Knicks by 5
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 4
Warriors by 8
76ers by 6
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
I don't follow basketball so my picks are going to be purely from the zeitgeist of teams I might have heard something good about lately ....
posted by rumple at 08:49 PM on October 18, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 3
Lakers by 7
Celtics by 6
Suns by 9
Mavericks by 11
Warriors by 10
Nets by 12
Suns by 4
*lights a Kristaps Porzingis prayer candle*
Let's go Mavs!
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:02 PM on October 18, 2021
My picks:
Bucks by 3
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 4
Nuggets by 6
Hawks by 11 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
76ers by 2
Lakers by 6 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 09:16 PM on October 18, 2021
To make your picks, use this link: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
My picks:
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 7
Knicks by 3
Suns by 11 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6
Warriors by 4
Nets by 8
Lakers by 5
This season snuck up on me. Sometimes I do better when I know less.
posted by rcade at 10:18 PM on October 17, 2021