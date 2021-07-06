June 06, 2021

Edmonton Ex-Eskimos Unveil New Name: The CFL's Edmonton franchise has dropped a video to announce its new name and logo.

posted by rcade to football at 04:01 PM - 1 comment

That works for me.

They can even do a "throwback" helmet and still use the EE logo.

posted by grum@work at 07:51 PM on June 06, 2021

