Rescue Dog Charity Begun by WTA Tennis Player: The NFL Pickem champion Truthhurts asked that a charity donation be made instead of sending him an official NFL football. A donation is being made to A Lending Paw, a charity begun by Jessica Pegula, a WTA tennis player and the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. The group rescues dogs and trains them as service animals for people who need them.
Thanks again to rcade and he found a very deserving charity
posted by truthhurts at 06:32 PM on February 09, 2021
Good on ya, truthhurts. Anything that helps rescue animals is okay in my book. The Biblical quote goes something like "If you have done it to the least of my creatures, you have done it to me.".
posted by Howard_T at 06:43 PM on February 09, 2021
Hooray!
posted by NoMich at 07:56 PM on February 09, 2021
Thanks for running things, rcade, great job Truthhurts!
posted by tommybiden at 08:13 PM on February 09, 2021
very nice! Not sure how much you donated @rcade, but I matched for $20.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:21 AM on February 10, 2021
Roughly the same amount the prize was worth: $120.
Thanks for chipping in too.
posted by rcade at 12:41 PM on February 10, 2021
I heard about the charity after Pegula upset Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the Australian Open last night. A Lending Paw trains dogs to be "guide animals, diabetic alert animals, allergen detection animals, mobility animals, autism service animals, PTSD service animals, medical alert animals, psychiatric service animals, seizure response animals," per the website.
Pegula's ranked 61 and Azarenka 13. Azarenka had to quarantine in her hotel and couldn't go outside to practice, which was a sub-optimal way to get ready for the first major.
Thanks for the donation, Truthhurts!
posted by rcade at 06:02 PM on February 09, 2021