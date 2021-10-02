February 09, 2021

Rescue Dog Charity Begun by WTA Tennis Player: The NFL Pickem champion Truthhurts asked that a charity donation be made instead of sending him an official NFL football. A donation is being made to A Lending Paw, a charity begun by Jessica Pegula, a WTA tennis player and the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. The group rescues dogs and trains them as service animals for people who need them.

posted by rcade to football at 05:59 PM - 7 comments