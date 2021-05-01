NFL Pickem Champion: Truthhurts: The 2020-21 NFL Pickem champion is Truthhurts, who made up a 30-point deficit on the final weekend to NoMich by locking 11 games and hitting all 11. Truthhurts takes home The Duke, the official NFL football made of genuine Horween leather in Ada, Ohio. The coveted Costanza is claimed by Jagsnumberone. Congratulations!
HOW DARE YOU, TRUTHY!!! HAVE YOU NO SCRUPLES!!! and congrats on a big win.
posted by NoMich at 02:11 PM on January 04, 2021
Congrats, Truthhurts!!
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:42 PM on January 04, 2021
Congratulations on your victory, truthhurts. Good to see a first time winner.
posted by Howard_T at 03:13 PM on January 04, 2021
Anybody know if Guiliani is available for a challenge to the results?
Congrats on a hell of a finish, truthhurts.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:15 PM on January 04, 2021
No need for NoMich to drown his sorrows in demon alcohol when there's Bojangles gravy close at hand. Seek the comfort, brother.
Everyone has been wondering what color Giuliani sweats when he addresses the media. We now know it's called Horween Leather.
posted by beaverboard at 03:37 PM on January 04, 2021
Congratulations, it's true, Truthhurts, kind of a poetic Costanza for Jagsnumberone.
posted by tommytrump at 03:54 PM on January 04, 2021
Is second Costanza in the relegation zone? /asking for a friend
posted by bender at 03:55 PM on January 04, 2021
Guiliani just might sign on, he's got major issues with the Truth.
Congrats TH! Thanks again rcade.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:41 PM on January 04, 2021
Congratulations Truthhurts. Luckily the points wasn't counted by Dominion Voting Systems.
posted by ic23b at 09:04 PM on January 04, 2021
Thanks everyone and thanks Rcade for running the game. I've played over the past 4 years, 1st 2 i got second place IIRC and last year i bagged out after missing a week so this year was fun to win and what last week that was!
Rcade, tell the GA vote counter that the check is in the mail for finding all those points in the suitcase under the table!
posted by truthhurts at 09:07 PM on January 04, 2021
I think this is the first SportsFilter win for Truthhurts, who was a juggernaut on Sunday. Nice job!
posted by rcade at 01:59 PM on January 04, 2021