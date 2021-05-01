January 04, 2021

NFL Pickem Champion: Truthhurts: The 2020-21 NFL Pickem champion is Truthhurts, who made up a 30-point deficit on the final weekend to NoMich by locking 11 games and hitting all 11. Truthhurts takes home The Duke, the official NFL football made of genuine Horween leather in Ada, Ohio. The coveted Costanza is claimed by Jagsnumberone. Congratulations!

posted by rcade to football at 01:55 PM