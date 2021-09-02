Edmonton's Ex-Eskimos Have 7 Possible Replacements: After dropping the name Eskimos last year, the CFL's Edmonton Football Team has announced seven finalists in the search for a new name: Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Eagles, Elements, Elk and Elkhounds.
Mall Rats.
If they go with Frackers, I think the Buffalo Bills would also have to change their name to Frackers based on their ownership.
I just hope they can keep the double E logo and colors etc.
posted by beaverboard at 03:56 PM on February 08, 2021
The Elk has to be near the top of that list. There are no pro teams with that mascot, according to MascotDB.
But I'm biased, as a former Pauline G. Hughes Middle School Elk.
posted by rcade at 04:45 PM on February 08, 2021
Did you ever go bowling with Ralph Kramden?
posted by beaverboard at 06:15 PM on February 08, 2021
I'm wondering about Edmonton Electric Eels, for the coveted Triple-E logo possibilities.
Of course, it goes without saying that Edmonton is just down the road from the world's largest Easter Egg, that would work as well. "Stampeders trample Eggs! Argos scramble Eggs!! Roughriders easily-over the Eggs. RedBlacks make Eggs green. Alouettes lay Eggs. Lions lay on Eggs. Blue Bombers drop Eggs;" the headlines write themselves.
I could settle for Edmonton Elephant Seals or Edmonton Ermine or Edmonton Emperor Penguins though. Edmonton Everclears would be more appropriate than Evergreen or Evergold (WTF?? it's the colours I get it but jesus christ, #2 The Larch).
Edmonton Easterners is another wonderful choice.
From the actual list I think Elk (Elks? Elken?) would be best, at least they have a viable connection to Edmonton.
posted by rumple at 08:01 PM on February 08, 2021
"The Larch ... The Larch."
Would the "Evergreens" borrow Stanford's mascot for the summer?
posted by jjzucal at 10:57 PM on February 08, 2021
That's cool, the Tree can "run rings" around the opposition
Are there any major sports teams named after plants? None come to mind, other than the Japanese National Rugby Team, who are the "Brave Blossoms"?
OK actually the Toronto Maple Leafs (duh) though I think that's not exactly the same thing, but objectively it counts, and this will be the only time I ever give that team the credit for anything. They're lucky the LA Clippers aren't a hockey team though.
posted by rumple at 11:08 PM on February 08, 2021
Ohio State Buckeyes are a plant based mascot major sport team.
posted by NoMich at 09:50 AM on February 09, 2021
There are valid reasons for not selecting any of the names on the final list.
Evergreens: This is unfair to all of the deciduous tree species in Canada. Such divisiveness cannot be allowed.
Evergolds: This also is divisive, promoting gold over the other precious metals. It also promotes a risky financial trading strategy to invest in precious metals rather than a broader market approach.
Eclipse: The question is solar or lunar. Both are infrequent, as might be the team's successful seasons.
Eagles: While eagles, both bald and golden, are fairly common in Canada choosing a bald eagle as a symbol could be taken as anti-Canadian. The bald eagle is the national bird of the USA, and to choose it might offend some anti-american Canadians.
Elements: This could be a brilliant choice. Think of the promotional possibilities available by having an "element of game" for each game. Start week 1 with Hydrogen, and 10 years later close with element 126, Ubihexium. Alternatively, the players would wear the name of the element represented by their jersey number instead of their own name. Think of a couple of big linemen wearing "Platinum" (78) and "Gold" (79), or the speedy wide receiver wearing 80, "Mercury".
Elk: Once again we have some unfairness. Why not the more familiar large antlered quadruped, the moose. The moose is so closely related to things Canadian that it begs to be the mascot of a major league team. Already there is Moosehead Beer and the Halifax Mooseheads hockey team. Carry it one more step.
Elkhounds: A great breed of dog is the Elkhound. It's known for strength and courage. A friend of mine had one, and for all its size and strength it was the most well behaved of dogs. I would be proud to be on a team named The Elkhounds save for one little detail. The breed is the Norwegian Elkhound, so unless the franchise is moved to Oslo, Elkhounds is disqualified.
posted by Howard_T at 11:06 AM on February 09, 2021
Ohio State Buckeyes are a plant based mascot major sport team
A Major leading a minor plant based team.
posted by beaverboard at 11:34 AM on February 09, 2021
Edmonton Tar Sands. Edmonton Tar Sands' Nuclear Reactors. Edmonton Frackers. You know, to keep in line with the Edmonton Oilers name?
posted by NoMich at 01:16 PM on February 08, 2021