December 31, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 17: Mason Rudolph Edition: The final week of the NFL season has all 16 games on Sunday. In our contest, NoMich now has a narrower 30-point lead over Truthhurts while another four players are within 100. Tron7 wins the week with 97 by hitting 9 of 12 locks and getting 3 locks within range of the final spread. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 02:38 PM - 12 comments