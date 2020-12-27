December 27, 2020

Jaguars Clinch First Overall Pick in NFL Draft: For the first time in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the first overall selection in the NFL Draft, a prize that's expected to deliver Clemson quarterback and Georgia native Trevor Lawrence. The winless New York Jets had their grips on the pick until it slipped from them with two victories in eight days.

posted by rcade to football at 07:42 PM - 2 comments