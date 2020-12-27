Jaguars Clinch First Overall Pick in NFL Draft: For the first time in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the first overall selection in the NFL Draft, a prize that's expected to deliver Clemson quarterback and Georgia native Trevor Lawrence. The winless New York Jets had their grips on the pick until it slipped from them with two victories in eight days.
I wrote about this the other day on Twitter after the Jets' first win. There have been 15 QBs taken with the 1st pick in the NFL draft in the last 20 years. Seems like a real coup to get that pick, right? But just three of those QBs led their team to the Super Bowl, and only two (Cam Newton and Eli Manning) have won a title.
It is a) good for a team to keep trying and b) not at all a lock that a #1 draft pick is going to lead a team to success, particularly on a 53-player NFL roster. Tanking is overrated; drafting first is overrated. Just ask a 76ers fan.
Speaking of which, the NBA gets partial credit for its lottery system, since its teams are much more susceptible to the influence of a single player than others, but even that has its flaws. For all the hand-wringing about who gets to pick first in basketball, only 5 of the #1 picks this century even have a title, and arguably only LeBron James (the exception that proves my rule) is responsible for leading his team to that title.
posted by werty at 09:15 PM on December 27, 2020
ESPN's Jeremy Schapp has a hot take on how the worst team shouldn't get the best pick. In a dumb tweet, Chris Mortensen says the pick should be taken away from Jacksonville.
I expect we'll get a lot more newfound interest in radically changing the draft system this week now that one of the NFL's smallest markets got Lawrence instead of the Jets.
posted by rcade at 07:44 PM on December 27, 2020