December 24, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 16: J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets Edition: The second-to-last week of the NFL season begins on Christmas Day with Vikings/Saints. NoMich leads our contest by 35 over Truthhurts and 43 over myself. I win the week with 91 despite two blown locks. Make your picks. Happy holidays.

posted by rcade to football at 10:07 AM - 20 comments