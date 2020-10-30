October 29, 2020

Chicago White Sox Hire Tony La Russa as Manager: Tony La Russa has been hired at age 76 to manage the Chicago White Sox, his first time as skipper since leaving the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, ESPN's Jeff Passon tweeted Thursday afternoon. This makes him the third oldest manager ever behind Jack McKeon at age 80 in 2011 and Connie Mack at age 87 in 1950. Only three others managed teams in their 70s.

posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 02:14 PM - 17 comments