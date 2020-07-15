July 13, 2020

The Washington
Redskins:
Redskins to retire team name Monday; new name to be revealed later.
Washington Rogerses
Washington Rural Jurors
posted by NoMich at 09:16 AM on July 13
Reserving the names is a simple task. It's getting the team to qualify as a legitimate source of entertainment that's the challenge.
posted by beaverboard at 10:08 AM on July 13
Washington Americans would be my pick
posted by tron7 at 10:37 AM on July 13
I liked Americans as a replacement but it would still be received as a subtle reference to Native Americans, which wouldn't fully remove the problem of using Native Americans as a sports mascot.
Redtails is the runaway favorite on Twitter and looks great in the helmet and logo mockups somebody designed, but I wonder if the implicit reference to African-Americans through the Tuskegee Airmen is also inviting future problems.
I feel like Red Wolves or some other name that doesn't have these concerns is going to prevail. Washington, the NFL and NFL corporate sponsors are all going to be extremely risk averse about this change.
posted by rcade at 11:10 AM on July 13
The Washington All Caps. In reference to Snyder's comment:
"We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER " you can use all caps."
posted by beaverboard at 01:28 PM on July 13
I would suggest Redhawks rather than Redtails for reasons previously elucidated. The tails thing becomes problematic.
Or they can go with the Washington Stonewall Jacksons if they want to see the president do a reverse somersault with 2 1/2 twists off the White House balcony in a state of sheer ecstasy.
posted by beaverboard at 01:34 PM on July 13
rcade, I was thinking the same thing about Redtails. I understand why it's different from the previous name, but do you really want to have to continually field questions like "How is [name redacted] offensive to Native Americans, but Redtails isn't offensive to African-Americans?" by people who never wanted it changed in the first place? That's an answerable question, but save yourself the hassle and go with something else.
posted by bender at 01:39 PM on July 13
"Washington Warriors" my favorite, but unfortunately Golden State has the name. "Senators" would be an alright name, but is used by a hockey team.
Redtails is a good suggestion, but I didn't know about the African-American connection until this thread... Tough spot.
posted by FLsportsman at 02:21 PM on July 13
"Washington Warriors" my favorite, but unfortunately Golden State has the name.
There is an extensive history of shared/re-used franchise nicknames in North America.
There are quite a few that currently being shared at this moment:
Cardinals - Arizona (football), St. Louis (baseball)
Giants - San Francisco (baseball), New York (football)
Jets - New York (football), Winnipeg (hockey)
Kings - Los Angeles (hockey), Sacramento (basketball)
Lions - Detroit (football), British Columbia (Canadian football)
Panthers - Florida (hockey), Carolina (football)
Rangers - New York (hockey), Texas (baseball)
posted by grum@work at 02:44 PM on July 13
My comments on prospective names:
Monuments: Perhaps the most fitting for a slow-moving team.
Veterans: Good only if all players have been in the league for some years. It may also draw criticism from some veterans groups who rightly claim that a bunch of overpaid football players have never served their country.
Renegades Gridiron Football: Far too long to fit on a jersey.
Redtails: Not bad, and it offers the possibility of an interesting uniform variation for the pants.
Red-tailed Hawks: Too species specific. Supporters of Broad Tail, Cooper's, Sharp Shinned, and especially Red Shouldered Hawks might object. Don't all hawks matter?
Americans: There are many nations in the continents of North, South, and Central America. Why should a team in the United States claim this name?
Warriors: Aside from its use in the NBA and who knows how many high school and rec league teams, this name too has some questionable Native American connotations.
Since the sentiment to rename the Washington team has been successful, I want to have the New England football team renamed. It was so-called Patriots who took my great-great-great grandfather and forced him into a militia group. When he objected and tried to leave, he was wounded and jailed. Once he was released, he tried to resume his life as a peaceful farmer and businessman, but New York declared him an outlaw, seized all of his property, and forced him and his family to flee to Nova Scotia. These were the same people who claimed to promote the rights of all. To me the name Patriots represents oppression and hypocrisy. (OK, If any of you think I am serious in any of the above, please understand that it is all said in jest. If any are offended please accept my apology.)
posted by Howard_T at 03:27 PM on July 13
The NFL already has Seahawks, do they really want Redtail-Hawks, or RedHawks?
posted by tommytrump at 04:15 PM on July 13
I heard "Radskins" on the Dan LeBatard show this morning and I kind of want it. Have a skateboard on the helmet or something.
posted by LionIndex at 04:18 PM on July 13
I just want to put this out there: Chairboys.
posted by billsaysthis at 05:43 PM on July 13
SportsFilter cofounder Oliver Willis is a huge Washington fan. He weighs in on Twitter. I was wondering whether he had come around to supporting a name change.
posted by rcade at 06:17 PM on July 13
Washington Pork Belly Projects - the Hogs cheering section makes more sense than ever.
posted by LionIndex at 08:48 PM on July 13
I hope that Snyder realizes that this is not bitter medicine, but a fabulous set of opportunities in the making. If his marketing /branding team gets this right, he'll be swimming in revenue, possibilities, partnerships, and positive momentum.
The Ravens are fortunate. They already named their team in reference to Poe the anointed prince of darkness, so even if they decided to rename the team the Ray Rice Elevator Sluggers, it would seem like a tepid step down.
Meanwhile, somewhere in God knows where - Kentucky, Arkansas, Idaho? - someone is setting up a warehouse to sell tons of good old Washington NFL football merchandise to the defiant and unconverted.
posted by beaverboard at 09:41 PM on July 13
posted by grum@work at 08:46 AM on July 13