April 16, 2020

The PGA Plans a June 11 Return: The PGA is making a bid to be the first sport to come back, starting with the June 11 event in Fort Worth. There would be no fans at the first four events and a field of 110 golfers, all of whom kept distance from everyone else except their caddies. If testing availability has improved there would be screenings for coronavirus. The flag and bunker rakes would be handled by an official. The ball could be disinfected or replaced after each hole. "Golf has to be the single easiest sport to bring back safely," writes Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

