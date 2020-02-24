February 23, 2020

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: Bender: The chads are no longer hanging. The scores have been tallied and the winner of the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is Bender with Jagsnumberone in second place six points behind. The coveted Costanza goes to Rumple, who heroically dug out from a -20 score after wild card weekend. Bender, you must now end our community's NFL pick 'em season with the choosing of the pants.

This Week's Games

Last Week's Results

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 (8 < 11 < 14)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

San Francisco by 4 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks

San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points

ic23b's picks

San Francisco by 6 [lock], -10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

prof's picks

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

rcade's picks

Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

tahoemoj's picks

San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points

tommytrump's picks

Kansas City by 11 [lock], 20 points

tron7's picks

Kansas City by 10, 8 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
tommytrump6320
jagsnumberone565
bender515
NoMich4510
prof445
tron7408
cixelsyd38-10
ic23b32-10
gridironarizona28-10
rcade2710
Howard_T190
tahoemoj18-10
Boaz150
rumple-916
grum@work-90
gloglu-290

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 10:25 PM - 2 comments

I fixed last round's results, which were missing 10 of NoMich's prop points.

Super Bowl Props

FIRST FG: Robbie Gould (SF) -- cixelsyd, ic23b, prof, bender, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone

FIRST TD: Patrick Mahomes (KC) -- rumple

PASSING: Patrick Mahomes (KC), 286 -- tahoemoj, cixelsyd, ic23b, prof, tommytrump, gridironarizona, bender, rcade, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone

RUSHING: Damien Williams (KC), 104 -- rcade

RECEIVING: Tyreek Hill (KC), 105 -- tron7

SACK: DeForest Buckner, Jaquiski Tartt, Nick Bosa -- cixelsyd, ic23b, tommytrump, rcade, tron7, Earl Mitchell (SF); Frank Clark (KC) -- rumple, NoMich, jagsnumberone

INTERCEPTION: Tarvarius Moore, Fred Warner (SF); Bashaud Breeland -- bender, Kendall Fuller (KC) -- ic23b

OOPS: Jimmy Garoppolo interception (SF) -- tahoemoj, ic23b, tommytrump, gridironarizona, rcade, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (KC) -- tommytrump, bender, rcade, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone

ADS: Jeep -- NoMich

Final Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreProps
bender10620
jagsnumberone10125
tron710030
NoMich9030
tommytrump8820
prof8410
cixelsyd7815
ic23b7725
rcade6725
gridironarizona6310
tahoemoj4810
rumple4130
Howard_T290
Boaz250
gloglu-40
grum@work-40

posted by rcade at 10:59 PM on February 23

Congratulations bender. Thanks rcade for putting this on.

posted by ic23b at 12:41 AM on February 24

