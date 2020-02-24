February 23, 2020

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: Bender: The chads are no longer hanging. The scores have been tallied and the winner of the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is Bender with Jagsnumberone in second place six points behind. The coveted Costanza goes to Rumple, who heroically dug out from a -20 score after wild card weekend. Bender, you must now end our community's NFL pick 'em season with the choosing of the pants.

This Week's Games

Last Week's Results

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 (8 < 11 < 14)



Player Scores

bender's picks Kansas City by 7, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks San Francisco by 4 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points

ic23b's picks San Francisco by 6 [lock], -10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

prof's picks Kansas City by 3, 5 points

rcade's picks Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

tahoemoj's picks San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points

tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 11 [lock], 20 points

tron7's picks Kansas City by 10, 8 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week tommytrump 63 20 jagsnumberone 56 5 bender 51 5 NoMich 45 10 prof 44 5 tron7 40 8 cixelsyd 38 -10 ic23b 32 -10 gridironarizona 28 -10 rcade 27 10 Howard_T 19 0 tahoemoj 18 -10 Boaz 15 0 rumple -9 16 grum@work -9 0 gloglu -29 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 10:25 PM - 2 comments