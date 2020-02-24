February 23, 2020

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: Bender: The chads are no longer hanging. The scores have been tallied and the winner of the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em is Bender with Jagsnumberone in second place six points behind. The coveted Costanza goes to Rumple, who heroically dug out from a -20 score after wild card weekend. Bender, you must now end our community's NFL pick 'em season with the choosing of the pants.
This Week's Games
Last Week's Results
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 (8 < 11 < 14)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
San Francisco by 4 [lock], -10 points
gridironarizona's picks
San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points
ic23b's picks
San Francisco by 6 [lock], -10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
prof's picks
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
tahoemoj's picks
San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 11 [lock], 20 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tommytrump
|63
|20
|jagsnumberone
|56
|5
|bender
|51
|5
|NoMich
|45
|10
|prof
|44
|5
|tron7
|40
|8
|cixelsyd
|38
|-10
|ic23b
|32
|-10
|gridironarizona
|28
|-10
|rcade
|27
|10
|Howard_T
|19
|0
|tahoemoj
|18
|-10
|Boaz
|15
|0
|rumple
|-9
|16
|grum@work
|-9
|0
|gloglu
|-29
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Congratulations bender. Thanks rcade for putting this on.
posted by ic23b at 12:41 AM on February 24
I fixed last round's results, which were missing 10 of NoMich's prop points.
Super Bowl Props
FIRST FG: Robbie Gould (SF) -- cixelsyd, ic23b, prof, bender, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone
FIRST TD: Patrick Mahomes (KC) -- rumple
PASSING: Patrick Mahomes (KC), 286 -- tahoemoj, cixelsyd, ic23b, prof, tommytrump, gridironarizona, bender, rcade, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone
RUSHING: Damien Williams (KC), 104 -- rcade
RECEIVING: Tyreek Hill (KC), 105 -- tron7
SACK: DeForest Buckner, Jaquiski Tartt, Nick Bosa -- cixelsyd, ic23b, tommytrump, rcade, tron7, Earl Mitchell (SF); Frank Clark (KC) -- rumple, NoMich, jagsnumberone
INTERCEPTION: Tarvarius Moore, Fred Warner (SF); Bashaud Breeland -- bender, Kendall Fuller (KC) -- ic23b
OOPS: Jimmy Garoppolo interception (SF) -- tahoemoj, ic23b, tommytrump, gridironarizona, rcade, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone
MVP: Patrick Mahomes (KC) -- tommytrump, bender, rcade, rumple, NoMich, tron7, jagsnumberone
ADS: Jeep -- NoMich
Final Standings
posted by rcade at 10:59 PM on February 23