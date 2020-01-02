January 31, 2020

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x36 Edition: The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Super Bowl 0x36. For the chance to don the pants of a champion, pick the Super Bowl winner, the spread, 10 prop bets and a tiebreaker. In the pick 'em, bender leads with 81, followed by cixelsyd with 73 and jagsnumberone with 71.

This Week's Games

San Francisco at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24 (8 < 11 < 14)

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20 (12 < 17 < 22)



Player Scores

bender's picks Tennessee by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 15 [lock], 16 points

gloglu's picks Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 4 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks Tennessee by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 17 [lock], 20 points

ic23b's picks Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

prof's picks Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 21, 5 points

San Francisco by 15, 8 points

tron7's picks Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week jagsnumberone 51 20 cixelsyd 48 32 bender 46 10 tommytrump 43 13 ic23b 42 26 prof 39 26 gridironarizona 38 20 NoMich 35 20 tron7 32 26 tahoemoj 28 20 Howard_T 19 0 rcade 17 26 Boaz 15 0 grum@work -9 0 rumple -25 0 gloglu -29 -20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

