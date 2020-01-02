January 31, 2020

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x36 Edition: The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Super Bowl 0x36. For the chance to don the pants of a champion, pick the Super Bowl winner, the spread, 10 prop bets and a tiebreaker. In the pick 'em, bender leads with 81, followed by cixelsyd with 73 and jagsnumberone with 71.

This Week's Games

San Francisco at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24 (8 < 11 < 14)
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20 (12 < 17 < 22)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Tennessee by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 15 [lock], 16 points

gloglu's picks

Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 4 [lock], -10 points

gridironarizona's picks

Tennessee by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 20 points

ic23b's picks

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

prof's picks

Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks

Kansas City by 21, 5 points
San Francisco by 15, 8 points

tron7's picks

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
jagsnumberone5120
cixelsyd4832
bender4610
tommytrump4313
ic23b4226
prof3926
gridironarizona3820
NoMich3520
tron73226
tahoemoj2820
Howard_T190
rcade1726
Boaz150
grum@work-90
rumple-250
gloglu-29-20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 03:25 PM - 9 comments

Standings (with Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreProps
bender8115
cixelsyd735
jagsnumberone7110
prof6920
gridironarizona635
ic23b6210
tron7625
tahoemoj485
tommytrump480
NoMich400
rcade325
Howard_T290
Boaz250
gloglu-410
grum@work-40
rumple-510

Props

Passer: Aaron Rodgers (GB), 326 yards -- bender, prof, jagsnumberone

Rusher: Raheem Mostert (SF), 220 yards -- none

Receiver: Davante Adams (GB), 138 yards -- gloglu, bender, prof, rumple

Interceptions: Emmanuel Moseley (SF) -- gridironarizona, Richard Sherman (SF) -- ic23b, prof, rumple

Tackles over 5: Blake Martinez (GB), 9 -- tron7, gloglu, rcade, jagsnumberone, tahoemoj, rumple; Logan Ryan (Ten), 10 -- ic23b, cixelsyd, bender; Daniel Sorensen (KC), 8 -- prof; Kamelei Correa (Ten), 10; Tyrann Mathieu (KC), 9; Damien Wilson (SF), 7; Darnell Savage (GB), 8; Jaquiski Tartt (SF), 8; K'Waun Williams (SF), 7; Dre Greenlaw (SF), 6 -- all others none

posted by rcade at 03:26 PM on January 31

Super Bowl Props

FIRST FG: Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.

FIRST TD: Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.

PASSING: Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.

RUSHING: Pick the player with the most rushing yards.

RECEIVING: Pick the player with the most receiving yards.

SACK: Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.

INTERCEPTION: Pick a player who will get an interception.

OOPS: Pick the player who commits the first turnover.

MVP: Pick the game's MVP.

ADS: Pick the brand/company that will win the USA Today Ad-Meter.

Tiebreaker

Pick the total score of the game. (If two players choose the same score, the one who posted it first wins.)

posted by rcade at 03:27 PM on January 31

San Francisco by 3 LOCK

First field goal - Butker

First touchdown - Deebo

Most passing yards - Maholmes

Most rushing yards - Mostert

Most receiving yards - Kelce

Sack or partial sack - Dee Ford

Interception - Sherman

First turnover - Garoppolo

MVP - Garoppolo (no point learning how to spell his name if I'm only going to use it once)

USA Today Ad-Meter - Man, I wanna say Pringles (Szechwan Sauce flavor?) because of Rick and Morty. But Budweiser always finds a way to tug at the ol' heartstrings. Bud, for the 'Typical American' spot.

Tiebreaker: 73 (38-35 49ers)

posted by tahoemoj at 04:20 PM on January 31

San Francisco by 4 LOCK

First field goal - Gould

First touchdown - Samuel

Most passing yards - Mahomes

Most rushing yards - Mostert

Most receiving yards - Kelce

Sack or partial sack - Bosa

Interception - Williams, SF

First turnover - Mahomes

MVP - Kittle

USA Today Ad-Meter - Bud Light

Tiebreaker: 62

posted by cixelsyd at 04:51 PM on January 31

San Francisco by 6 (LOCK)

First FG-Robbie Gould

First TD-Raheem Mostert

Most Pass YDS-Mahomes

Most Rush YDS-Raheem Mostert

Most Receiving YDS-Sammy Watkins

Sack-Nick Bosa

Interception-Kendall Fuller (KC)

First Turnover-Jimmy Garoppolo

MVP-Raheem Mostert

USA Today Ad-Meter-Bud Light/Inside Post's Brain

posted by ic23b at 05:31 PM on January 31

KC by 3
First FG: Gould
First TD: Kelce
Most Pass: Mahomes
Most Rush: Henry
Most Recieve: Kelce
Sack: Dee Ford
Int: Sherman SF
Turnover: Mostert
MVP: Henry
USA Today Ad-Meter: Bud Light

posted by prof at 10:09 PM on January 31

Kansas City by 11

FG: Butler

TD: Kelce

Pass: Mahomes

Rush: Mostert

Receiving: Kelce

Sack: Bosa

Int: Sherman

Turnover: Apple, I mean Jimmy G

MVP: Mahomes

Ad~Meter: Lucky Dog

65

posted by tommytrump at 10:03 AM on February 01

San Francisco by 3 LOCK
First FG: Harrison Butker (KC)
First TD: Kendrick Bourne (SF)
Passing: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rushing: Raheem Mostert (SF)
Receiving: Sammy Watkins (KC)
Sack: Arik Armstead (SF)
Interception: Richard Sherman (SF)
OOPS: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
MVP: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
AD: Hyundai
Total: 51

posted by gridironarizona at 01:16 PM on February 01

Kansas City by 7

FIRST FG: Robbie Gould (SF)
FIRST TD: Raheem Mostert (SF)
PASSING: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
RUSHING: Raheem Mostert (SF)
RECEIVING: Travis Kelce (KC)
SACK: Dee Ford (SF)
INTERCEPTION: Bashaud Breeland (KC)
OOPS: Raheem Mostert (SF)
MVP: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
ADS: Pepsi
Tiebreaker: 87

posted by bender at 08:03 PM on February 01

