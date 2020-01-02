January 31, 2020

SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pick 'Em: Super Bowl 0x36 Edition: The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Super Bowl 0x36. For the chance to don the pants of a champion, pick the Super Bowl winner, the spread, 10 prop bets and a tiebreaker. In the pick 'em, bender leads with 81, followed by cixelsyd with 73 and jagsnumberone with 71.
This Week's Games
San Francisco at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24 (8 < 11 < 14)
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20 (12 < 17 < 22)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 15 [lock], 16 points
gloglu's picks
Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 4 [lock], -10 points
gridironarizona's picks
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 20 points
ic23b's picks
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
prof's picks
Kansas City by 9 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 21, 5 points
San Francisco by 15, 8 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|51
|20
|cixelsyd
|48
|32
|bender
|46
|10
|tommytrump
|43
|13
|ic23b
|42
|26
|prof
|39
|26
|gridironarizona
|38
|20
|NoMich
|35
|20
|tron7
|32
|26
|tahoemoj
|28
|20
|Howard_T
|19
|0
|rcade
|17
|26
|Boaz
|15
|0
|grum@work
|-9
|0
|rumple
|-25
|0
|gloglu
|-29
|-20
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Super Bowl Props
FIRST FG: Pick the kicker who scores the first field goal.
FIRST TD: Pick the player who scores the first touchdown.
PASSING: Pick the quarterback with the most passing yards.
RUSHING: Pick the player with the most rushing yards.
RECEIVING: Pick the player with the most receiving yards.
SACK: Pick a player who will get a sack or partial sack.
INTERCEPTION: Pick a player who will get an interception.
OOPS: Pick the player who commits the first turnover.
MVP: Pick the game's MVP.
ADS: Pick the brand/company that will win the USA Today Ad-Meter.
Tiebreaker
Pick the total score of the game. (If two players choose the same score, the one who posted it first wins.)
posted by rcade at 03:27 PM on January 31
San Francisco by 3 LOCK
First field goal - Butker
First touchdown - Deebo
Most passing yards - Maholmes
Most rushing yards - Mostert
Most receiving yards - Kelce
Sack or partial sack - Dee Ford
Interception - Sherman
First turnover - Garoppolo
MVP - Garoppolo (no point learning how to spell his name if I'm only going to use it once)
USA Today Ad-Meter - Man, I wanna say Pringles (Szechwan Sauce flavor?) because of Rick and Morty. But Budweiser always finds a way to tug at the ol' heartstrings. Bud, for the 'Typical American' spot.
Tiebreaker: 73 (38-35 49ers)
posted by tahoemoj at 04:20 PM on January 31
San Francisco by 4 LOCK
First field goal - Gould
First touchdown - Samuel
Most passing yards - Mahomes
Most rushing yards - Mostert
Most receiving yards - Kelce
Sack or partial sack - Bosa
Interception - Williams, SF
First turnover - Mahomes
MVP - Kittle
USA Today Ad-Meter - Bud Light
Tiebreaker: 62
posted by cixelsyd at 04:51 PM on January 31
San Francisco by 6 (LOCK)
First FG-Robbie Gould
First TD-Raheem Mostert
Most Pass YDS-Mahomes
Most Rush YDS-Raheem Mostert
Most Receiving YDS-Sammy Watkins
Sack-Nick Bosa
Interception-Kendall Fuller (KC)
First Turnover-Jimmy Garoppolo
MVP-Raheem Mostert
USA Today Ad-Meter-Bud Light/Inside Post's Brain
posted by ic23b at 05:31 PM on January 31
KC by 3
First FG: Gould
First TD: Kelce
Most Pass: Mahomes
Most Rush: Henry
Most Recieve: Kelce
Sack: Dee Ford
Int: Sherman SF
Turnover: Mostert
MVP: Henry
USA Today Ad-Meter: Bud Light
posted by prof at 10:09 PM on January 31
Kansas City by 11
FG: Butler
TD: Kelce
Pass: Mahomes
Rush: Mostert
Receiving: Kelce
Sack: Bosa
Int: Sherman
Turnover: Apple, I mean Jimmy G
MVP: Mahomes
Ad~Meter: Lucky Dog
65
posted by tommytrump at 10:03 AM on February 01
San Francisco by 3 LOCK
First FG: Harrison Butker (KC)
First TD: Kendrick Bourne (SF)
Passing: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rushing: Raheem Mostert (SF)
Receiving: Sammy Watkins (KC)
Sack: Arik Armstead (SF)
Interception: Richard Sherman (SF)
OOPS: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
MVP: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
AD: Hyundai
Total: 51
posted by gridironarizona at 01:16 PM on February 01
Kansas City by 7
FIRST FG: Robbie Gould (SF)
FIRST TD: Raheem Mostert (SF)
PASSING: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
RUSHING: Raheem Mostert (SF)
RECEIVING: Travis Kelce (KC)
SACK: Dee Ford (SF)
INTERCEPTION: Bashaud Breeland (KC)
OOPS: Raheem Mostert (SF)
MVP: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
ADS: Pepsi
Tiebreaker: 87
posted by bender at 08:03 PM on February 01
Standings (with Props)
Props
Passer: Aaron Rodgers (GB), 326 yards -- bender, prof, jagsnumberone
Rusher: Raheem Mostert (SF), 220 yards -- none
Receiver: Davante Adams (GB), 138 yards -- gloglu, bender, prof, rumple
Interceptions: Emmanuel Moseley (SF) -- gridironarizona, Richard Sherman (SF) -- ic23b, prof, rumple
Tackles over 5: Blake Martinez (GB), 9 -- tron7, gloglu, rcade, jagsnumberone, tahoemoj, rumple; Logan Ryan (Ten), 10 -- ic23b, cixelsyd, bender; Daniel Sorensen (KC), 8 -- prof; Kamelei Correa (Ten), 10; Tyrann Mathieu (KC), 9; Damien Wilson (SF), 7; Darnell Savage (GB), 8; Jaquiski Tartt (SF), 8; K'Waun Williams (SF), 7; Dre Greenlaw (SF), 6 -- all others none
posted by rcade at 03:26 PM on January 31