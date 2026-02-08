NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl 0x3C: The Seattle Seahawks meet the New England Patriots tomorrow night in the Super Bowl of American football. Seattle is favored by 4.5. I'm leading the pickem standings by 7 but there are extra props to shuffle the standings. Make your picks.
My picks:
Patriots by 3
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Stephenson (NE)
Receiver: Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: Davis (NE)
Player with sack: Williams (NE)
Player with first turnover: Darnold
Super Bowl MVP: Diggs
Tiebreaker: 51
This one goes down to the wire. I see a late missed field goal finishing the game in regulation.
posted by Howard_T at 04:14 PM on February 07, 2026
My picks:
Seahawks by -14 (lock)
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Walker
Receiver: Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: Jones
Player with sack: Nwosu
Player with first turnover: Maye
Super Bowl MVP: Darnold
Tiebreaker: 47
posted by tommybiden at 04:17 PM on February 07, 2026
My picks:
Seahawks by 17 (lock)
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Walker
Receiver: Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: C. Bryant
Player with sack: Nwosu
Player with first turnover: Maye
Super Bowl MVP: Darnold
Tiebreaker: 40
posted by tahoemoj at 05:15 PM on February 07, 2026
Why didn't I get 5 points for picking Stafford last week?
posted by ic23b at 05:50 PM on February 07, 2026
Fixed. The match for props is on full name so I have to make sure all the winners are changed to it.
posted by rcade at 06:18 PM on February 07, 2026
My picks:
Seahawks by 3 (lock)
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Kenneth Walker III
Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: Carlton Davis III
Player with sack: Anfernee Jennings
Player with first turnover: Sam Darnold
Super Bowl MVP: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tiebreaker: 43
posted by ic23b at 06:19 PM on February 07, 2026
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Rhamondre Stevenson
Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: Marcus Jones
Player with sack: Demarcus Lawrence
Player with first turnover: Cooper Kupp
Super Bowl MVP: Sam Darnold
Tiebreaker: 40
The Super Bowl doesn't usually sneak up on me, but this one did. The only hype I noticed was when old Pats were mad at Tom Brady.
posted by rcade at 12:07 PM on February 07, 2026