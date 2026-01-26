NFL Playoff Pickem Week 3: Conference Championships: The AFC and NFC will choose their conference champions on Sunday when New England visits Denver and the Los Angeles Rams visit Seattle. I was crying along with Josh Allen even though he beat my Jaguars. The pickem standings have me leading Ic23b and Ufez Jones. Make your picks.
My picks:
Patriots by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Henderson
Receiver: Nacua
posted by tahoemoj at 04:45 PM on January 24, 2026
Revised picks:
Player with interception: Hawkins (NE)
posted by tahoemoj at 04:46 PM on January 24, 2026
My picks:
Broncos by 5 (lock)
Seahawks by 17 (lock)
Passer: Darnold
Rusher: Walker
Receiver: Kupp
Player with interception: Jones
posted by tommybiden at 05:27 PM on January 24, 2026
My picks:
Patriots by 6 (lock)
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Passer: Darnold
Rusher: Stephenson (NE)
Receiver: Boutte (NE)
Player with interception: Davis (NE)
Have to go with 'my' Patriots and Seattle to make it to the Super Bowl. If it turns out that way, Patriots will bring Malcom Butler out of retirement for a goal line stand interception.
posted by Howard_T at 06:09 PM on January 24, 2026
My picks:
Patriots by 12 (lock)
Rams by 3
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Kenneth Walker III
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Carlton Davis III
posted by ic23b at 07:19 PM on January 24, 2026
My picks:
Broncos by 7
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
posted by bender at 08:25 PM on January 24, 2026
Revised picks:
Seahawks by 13
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Kenneth Walker III
Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: Ernest Jones IV
posted by bender at 08:30 PM on January 24, 2026
My picks:
Patriots by 4
Rams by 8 (lock)
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: RJ Harvey
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Marcus Jones
posted by gridironarizona at 02:14 AM on January 25, 2026
My picks:
Patriots by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Walker
Receiver: Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: Coby Bryant
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:14 AM on January 25, 2026
My picks:
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Passer: M. Stafford (LAR)
Rusher: K. Walker III (SEA)
Receiver: P. Nacua (LAR)
Player with interception: C. Durant (LAR)
posted by NoMich at 02:31 PM on January 25, 2026
My picks:
Patriots by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Kenneth Walker
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Pat Surtain
Fans in Denver must have whiplash after going from victory euphoria to the Bo Nix news right after the game. I wish I could believe the Broncos had a shot tomorrow.
posted by rcade at 04:37 PM on January 24, 2026