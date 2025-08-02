February 08, 2025

NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl: The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 0x3B Sunday night at or shortly after or quite a while after 6:30 p.m. EST. The Chiefs want to win their third straight Super Bowl. No one outside of Chiefs Nation wants this. Pick the winner, spread and lots of props. Tommybiden leads our pickem by 8 points and Jagsnumberone is competing with me for the Costanza. Enjoy the Big Game, my hungry guys.

posted by rcade to football at 09:36 PM - 2 comments