NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl: The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 0x3B Sunday night at or shortly after or quite a while after 6:30 p.m. EST. The Chiefs want to win their third straight Super Bowl. No one outside of Chiefs Nation wants this. Pick the winner, spread and lots of props. Tommybiden leads our pickem by 8 points and Jagsnumberone is competing with me for the Costanza. Enjoy the Big Game, my hungry guys.
My picks:
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: A.J. Brown
Player with interception: Quinyon Mitchell
Player with sack: Jordan Davis
Player with first turnover: Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Saquon Barkley
Tiebreaker: 08/21/2025
I think the Eagles are the better team and that will finally be enough to stop the Chiefs from doing just enough to win, the way they have all season.
But what I'm really invested in is finding out whether Travis and Taylor began dating on 08/21/2023 because I think he will propose exactly two years later. Teen Vogue was cagey about the date. They call themselves journalists?
posted by rcade at 09:44 PM on February 08, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:36 PM on February 08, 2025