NHL Playoff Pickem: Second Round: The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs are underway. Pick the winner and number of games for each series and four props. I'm leading by 3 over Rumple with some props yet to be tabulated.
My picks:
Rangers in 7
posted by rcade at 03:51 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Top goals: Valeri Nichushkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
posted by rcade at 03:56 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 6
posted by rumple at 03:56 PM on May 04, 2024
Rangers in 5...Doesn't seem to be working, won't allow me to pick anything.
posted by ic23b at 04:17 PM on May 04, 2024
Try it now. I had the wrong day of month but now series one is open through the game start at 2024-05-04 16:00:01 EDT.
posted by rcade at 04:23 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 6
And I like Tahoe's picks to win the remaining game 7's.
posted by tommybiden at 05:00 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Top goals: Hyman
Top goalie (save %): Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by tommybiden at 05:03 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
posted by geneparmesan at 05:41 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 5
posted by ic23b at 10:14 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:35 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
posted by tahoemoj at 11:37 AM on May 05, 2024
I like Tahoe's picks to win the remaining game 7's.
Welp, sorry about the Leafs. Thought they had the horsepower to get past the B's, but I didn't expect Mitch Marner to forget to leave the bus for game 7. Kid was all but invisible.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:40 AM on May 05, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 7
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): I. Shesterkin (NYR)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by NoMich at 02:25 PM on May 05, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 6
Team shutout: Bruins
posted by rcade at 04:09 PM on May 05, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 6
posted by tommybiden at 10:47 AM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:52 AM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 6
posted by NoMich at 11:02 AM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 5
Top goals: Rantanen CO
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovski
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by tahoemoj at 01:10 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Stars in 6
Oilers in 5
Top goalie (save %): Jake Oettinger
Going all the way back to Eddie Belfour, I head into every Dallas Stars playoff series believing the goalie is world class and will steal at least one game.
posted by rcade at 04:19 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Stars in 6
Oilers in 5
Top goalie (save %): Jake Oettinger
posted by rcade at 04:20 PM on May 06, 2024
If anyone has problems saving their team picks to the form post them here and let me know.
posted by rcade at 04:21 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Stars in 6
Oilers in 6
posted by tommybiden at 05:05 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Stars in 7
Oilers in 6
posted by NoMich at 05:28 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Avalanche in 7
Oilers in 6
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:32 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 6
Stars in 6
Oilers in 6
Top goals: Draisaitl
Top goalie (save %): Ottinger
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Stars
posted by geneparmesan at 05:39 PM on May 06, 2024
Updated Picks:
Stars in 7
Oilers in 6
posted by NoMich at 07:22 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Bruins in 7
Avalanche in 7
Canucks in 7
Top goals: Pastrnak
Top goalie (save %): Swayman
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team shutout: Bruins
posted by rumple at 08:08 PM on May 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Stars in 6
Oilers in 5
Top goals: ZACH HYMAN
Top goalie (save %): JAKE OETTINGER
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
I didn't know Bruins and Panthers were playing today. If it matters I would of picked the Panthers in 6
posted by ic23b at 02:23 AM on May 07, 2024
Revised picks:
Avalanche in 6
Canucks in 7
posted by tahoemoj at 06:10 PM on May 07, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 03:46 PM on May 04, 2024