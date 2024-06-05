NHL Playoff Pickem: Hurricanes vs. Rangers: With two first-round series yet to be decided, the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins Sunday at 4 p.m. when the Carolina Hurricanes travel to the New York Rangers. Pick the winner and number of games for that series, along with any props where you like those teams, and check back as the rest of the form fills out. The current contest leader is Tahoemoj, who likes the Maple Leafs and Stars to win the remaining two first rounders.
My picks:
Rangers in 7
posted by rcade at 03:51 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Top goals: Valeri Nichushkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
posted by rcade at 03:56 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 6
posted by rumple at 03:56 PM on May 04, 2024
Rangers in 5...Doesn't seem to be working, won't allow me to pick anything.
posted by ic23b at 04:17 PM on May 04, 2024
Try it now. I had the wrong day of month but now series one is open through the game start at 2024-05-04 16:00:01 EDT.
posted by rcade at 04:23 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 6
And I like Tahoe's picks to win the remaining game 7's.
posted by tommybiden at 05:00 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Top goals: Hyman
Top goalie (save %): Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by tommybiden at 05:03 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
posted by geneparmesan at 05:41 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 5
posted by ic23b at 10:14 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:35 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
posted by tahoemoj at 11:37 AM on May 05, 2024
I like Tahoe's picks to win the remaining game 7's.
Welp, sorry about the Leafs. Thought they had the horsepower to get past the B's, but I didn't expect Mitch Marner to forget to leave the bus for game 7. Kid was all but invisible.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:40 AM on May 05, 2024
My picks:
Rangers in 7
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): I. Shesterkin (NYR)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by NoMich at 02:25 PM on May 05, 2024
Revised picks:
Panthers in 6
Team shutout: Bruins
posted by rcade at 04:09 PM on May 05, 2024
