Enter the NHL Playoff Pickem: The puck drops on the 2024 NHL Playoffs at 5 p.m. Saturday when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Play in our pickem by choosing the winners of all eight playoff series, the number of games required, and four prop bets.
My picks:
Hurricanes in 5
Bruins in 6
Panthers in 5
Rangers in 6
Jets in 6
Canucks in 5
Stars in 5
Kings in 7
Top goals: Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Demko
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by geneparmesan at 06:37 PM on April 19, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Bruins in 7
Panthers in 6
Rangers in 5
Jets in 7
Canucks in 6
Stars in 6
Oilers in 5
Top goals: JT Miller
Top goalie (save %): Thatcher Demko
Team scoring 6 goals: Canucks
Team shutout: Canucks
posted by rumple at 07:22 PM on April 19, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 5
Maple Leafs in 6
Panthers in 6
Rangers in 4
Jets in 5
Predators in 7
Golden Knights in 7
Oilers in 5
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Rangers
Team shutout: Rangers
posted by ic23b at 08:02 PM on April 19, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Lightning in 6
Capitals in 6
Jets in 7
Canucks in 5
Top goals: Nylander
Top goalie (save %): Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Canucks
Team shutout: Hurricanes
posted by tommybiden at 08:30 PM on April 19, 2024
My picks:
Islanders in 6
Bruins in 5
Lightning in 7
Rangers in 5
Avalanche in 7
Canucks in 6
Golden Knights in 7
Oilers in 5
Top goals: Mackinnon (Colorado)
Top goalie (save %): Varlamov (Islanders)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Islanders
LGI.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:24 PM on April 19, 2024
I just noticed that on the link, the last prop is a team that gives up zero goals, but here it shows Game 1 winner.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:26 PM on April 19, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 5
Bruins in 7
Lightning in 6
Rangers in 6
Canucks in 7
Stars in 7
Oilers in 7
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): C. Hellebuyck (WPG)
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Team shutout: Hurricanes
Go 'Canes!
posted by NoMich at 10:01 AM on April 20, 2024
Revised picks:
Jets in 7
posted by NoMich at 10:02 AM on April 20, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 5
Maple Leafs in 6
Panthers in 6
Rangers in 5
Avalanche in 6
Canucks in 7
Stars in 6
Oilers in 6
Top goals: Mackinnon
Top goalie (save %): Helleybuck
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Hurricanes
posted by tahoemoj at 03:45 PM on April 20, 2024
Revised picks:
Stars in 6
Oilers in 6
posted by tommybiden at 05:06 PM on April 20, 2024
IF allowed, I'd like to change my 'top 3 goalscorer' from Nylander to Bertuzzi, if not, Willy it is!!!
posted by tommybiden at 05:07 PM on April 20, 2024
I just noticed that on the link, the last prop is a team that gives up zero goals, but here it shows Game 1 winner.
Fixed. Thanks!
posted by rcade at 05:54 PM on April 20, 2024
IF allowed, I'd like to change my 'top 3 goalscorer' from Nylander to Bertuzzi, if not, Willy it is!!!
Go ahead and change it.
posted by rcade at 06:02 PM on April 20, 2024
Revised picks:
Top goals: Bertuzzi
posted by tommybiden at 08:12 PM on April 20, 2024
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Bruins in 7
Panthers in 7
Rangers in 5
Avalanche in 6
Canucks in 7
Stars in 6
Oilers in 5
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Jake Oettinger
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Game 1 winner: Rangers
I hope I'm wrong about the Maple Leafs having another exit at the hands of the Bruins. The battle of Florida will be fun. I keep going back and forth on that pick, so I'm expecting that series to go the distance. The Stars caught a rough matchup in round one. Might as well figure out quickly if Dallas is the real deal. Oetty and all those scorers will take down Vegas. When are we going to be able to pick the Red Wings again in this contest? Hockeytown is in an eight-year playoff drought after a 25-year playoff streak.
posted by rcade at 08:57 AM on April 19, 2024