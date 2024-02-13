NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl 0x3A: The San Francisco 49ers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas Sunday night for Super Bowl 0x3A. Though the Chiefs are the defending champions, the Niners are favored to win by two. Werty leads the contest by 7. Make your picks.
My picks:
49ers by 10 (lock)
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Samuel
Player with interception: Greenlaw
Player with sack: Bosa
Player with first turnover: Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Purdy
Tiebreaker: March 18th 2024
posted by tommybiden at 09:38 PM on February 09, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 4 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: CMC
Receiver: Rice
Player with interception: Sneed
Player with sack: Chris Jones
Player with first turnover: Purdy
Super Bowl MVP: CMC
Tiebreaker: 04/15/2024
posted by Goyoucolts at 09:40 PM on February 09, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Rice (Rashee not Jerry/lol)
Player with interception: Ward
Player with sack: Chris Jones
Player with first turnover: Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: McCaffrey
Tiebreaker: 8/30/2027
So, on the tiebreaker. Does this mean we might not have a winner for quite a while? lol. After all, they are "America's couple" and those always work out so well (sarcasm font). On a serious note, I doubt they will break up in the next 2 weeks (or will they? lol)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:46 PM on February 09, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 4 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Deebo Samuel
Player with interception: Dre Greenlaw
Player with sack: George Karlaftis
Player with first turnover: Pacheco
Super Bowl MVP: Christian mcCaffrey
Tiebreaker: July 13th 2027
posted by ic23b at 03:18 AM on February 10, 2024
So, on the tiebreaker. Does this mean we might not have a winner for quite a while?
If he's a Joe Alwyn, yes. If he's a Joe Jonas, no.
I've come up with tiebreakers in the past that were a bad idea, including one that created an unresolvable logical paradox.
I feel that this one honors the 2023 season by focusing on what matters most.
posted by rcade at 08:30 PM on February 10, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 4 (lock)
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: Isiah Pacheco
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: Charvarius Ward
Player with sack: Chris Jones
Player with first turnover: Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Brock Purdy
Tiebreaker: November 1, 2024
posted by gridironarizona at 01:53 AM on February 11, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 5 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Deebo Samuel
Player with interception: Charvarius Ward
Player with sack: Nick Bosa
Player with first turnover: Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: McCaffrey
Tiebreaker: January 3, 2025
posted by werty at 10:52 AM on February 11, 2024
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: I. Pacheco (KC)
Receiver: T. Kelce (KC)
Player with interception: D. Bush (KC)
Player with sack: G. Karlaftis (KC)
Player with first turnover: B. Purdy (SF)
Super Bowl MVP: P. Mahomes (KC)
Tiebreaker: 07/11/2024
Go Lions!
posted by NoMich at 11:50 AM on February 11, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 6
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Kittle
Player with interception: Fred Warner
Player with sack: Chris Jones
Player with first turnover: Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Kittle
Tiebreaker: Never. Those crazy kids are gonna make it after all.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:34 PM on February 11, 2024
My picks:
49ers by 6 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: Tashaun Gipson
Player with sack: Nick Bosa
Player with first turnover: Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Christian McCaffrey
Tiebreaker: Never. They're magic, folks!
posted by bender at 02:53 PM on February 11, 2024
I've decided to call an audible on the tiebreaker: There will be no breakup date, but Travis will propose Feb. 11, 2024
posted by tommybiden at 04:51 PM on February 11, 2024
Knuckle slurve has been thrown! Ice Spice will break in and propose to George Kittle!
posted by NoMich at 11:06 PM on February 11, 2024
Yeah, I had a fun time explaining Ice Spice (including her new hit, "Think U The Shit (Fart)") to my nearly 75 y/o mother this morning.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:58 PM on February 12, 2024
LOL
posted by NoMich at 01:12 PM on February 12, 2024
My picks:
Chiefs by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Christian McCaffery
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: Deon Bush
Player with sack: Nick Bosa
Player with first turnover: Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes
Tiebreaker: 04/24/2024
The Chiefs will draft their tight end of the future on the same day that Travis becomes the tight end of Taylor's past.
posted by rcade at 09:22 PM on February 09, 2024